Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 US vehicles due to fire risks, urge owners to park outside

03 August 2023 - 16:29 By Reuters
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 91,000 newer vehicles in the US because of fire risks and have urged owners to park outside and away from structures pending repairs.

The recall covers Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles, as well as 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles.

Electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat, the Korean automakers said on Thursday. Owners will be notified in late September and dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed.

Kia said it has six reports of potentially related thermal events, but no accidents or injuries, while Hyundai has four similar reports. The automakers told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a suspect part was eliminated from production in March.

In addition to the fire risk, heat damage could trigger a short circuit, impacting other on-board vehicle controllers, Hyundai said.

