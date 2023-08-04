Classics to star at Cars in the Park at Zwartkops Raceway

If you are out and about at dawn in the Pretoria area on August 6 don’t be surprised to be sharing the road with hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of classic cars as they head to the Zwartkops Raceway southwest of the capital city.
It’s the 41st rendition of the annual Cars in the Park, and about 2,500 classic cars are expected at the race circuit, with classics admitted to the grounds from 6am onwards. Spectators will be allowed in from 8.30am, and this year the organisers from the Pretoria Old Motor Club (POMC) are expecting upwards of 10,000 visitors. The show runs until 4pm.
“I am always amazed at how this event keeps gathering momentum every year,” said chief organiser Frik Kraamwinkel.
“This year we have had 120 clubs book space about the track for their members’ cars. But you don’t have to be a member of a club to show off your classic.”
If you show up in a genuine classic built before 1997 you will be admitted free of charge, though passengers will have to pay the full R130 admission fee (R110 if booked through iTicket). Children under 12 are free.
Kraamwinkel said there has been huge interest in the commercial side of the show, with more than 150 stallholders confirmed for the event and selling all sorts of car-related wares, clothing as well as plenty food and drinks.
“We will have live music and children activities so it’s a day out for the whole family.”
It is the passion for cars, and old cars in particular, that will ignite the grounds on Zwartkops. There will be special displays of cars, ranging from the earliest vintage models from the beginning of the past century to more modern classics.
A huge turnout of American classics is also on the cards, and one of the POMC stalwart members, Pierre Diederichs, is bringing a big collection of his cars that includes one of the only 1949 Buick Dynaflow models in the country. Diederichs’ collection numbers many classic Buicks and Cadillacs as well as Dodges, Plymouths and Chevrolets from the 1940s and 1950s. In 2022 he brought 25 of his cars to the country’s premier classic car event.
Image: DENIS DROPPA
A feature of this year’s Cars in the Park will be the 100-year celebrations of arch British sports car marques Triumph and MG, and a special display is also on offer from Jaguar, featuring both old and modern cars.
A highlight will be the debut outing of a Jaguar C-Type Le Mans racer that was the first car to win the 24-Hour race in France fitted with disc brakes. The car set for the show is an exact replica of the car driven to victory by Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt, and carries the iconic No 18 on its tail.
Colin Lazarus will be showing his unique collection of Ford GTs, including models from 1966 through to 2020, and will also showcase some special Jaguar classics.
A particularly strong turnout is expected again from the Lotus Club, which traditionally features first-generation Elan models. The brainchild of the late Colin Chapman, these 1960s cars were noted for their sympathetic handling and the strong performance from their Ford-based twin-cam engines. The Lotus contingent will also number dozens of the popular Seven replica models, which enjoy their own race series in South Africa classic car events.
A feature of Cars in the Park is the diversity of special interest cars that turns up. These include banger racers from the oval circuits, with cars carrying more dents than the most abused taxis, as well as huge Unimog four-wheel drive monsters that feature wheels as tall as the average modern hatchback.
There are expected to be hundreds of VW Beetles and Kombis on display in all sorts of configurations. A standout Beetle last year, which is likely to be there on Sunday, is an amazing machine using a Porsche Boxster chassis, suspension and engine. Yet, at first glance it looks just like a Beetle.
Image: DENIS DROPPA
If Italian cars are your thing, be prepared to bask in the splendour of Ferraris, Alfa Romeos and special Fiat models. There is always a big Lancia contingent at the show, too.
German classics will be strongly represented by Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and BMW, as well as lesser-known names such as Borgward and DKW.
The Cars in the Park always brings out dozens of fine original Mini examples, including the desirable Cooper and Cooper S models.
Ford fans will be out in their multitudes, and enthusiasts will be able to spot models from the early 1900s in the form of the iconic Model T and Model A to more modern classics such as the Cortina GT and the inimitable Ford Capri Perana V8.
Ford’s arch rival, General Motors, produced the much-revered Chevrolet Firenza Can Am V8 in 1973, so this model celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Traditionally these cars are painted white with a black bonnet and sport a distinctive aluminium wing on the boot lid. Only 100 examples were ever produced, and you will be sure to see at least a few survivors on August 6.
The Micro Car Club is pretty much at the other end of the automotive spectrum, as far as speed and power are concerned. But for cuteness nothing beats an Isetta with its access for the driver and passenger through the front of the vehicle, or a bug-eyed Messerschmitt, based on a World War 2 fighter aircraft.
This year’s event has special new visitor parking areas, notably a large one off the R55 just before the Zwartkops main gates. A special exit has also been established leading out of the track venue past the old drive-in area.
