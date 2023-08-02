news

Rolls-Royce says small number of its cars are aboard burnt ship

04 August 2023 - 09:23 By Wilfried Eckl-Dorna
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rolls-Royce has a small number of its exclusive cars aboard the ship that went up in flames off the Dutch coast a week ago.
Rolls-Royce has a small number of its exclusive cars aboard the ship that went up in flames off the Dutch coast a week ago.
Image: Bloomberg

Rolls-Royce has a small number of its exclusive cars aboard the ship that went up in flames off the Dutch coast a week ago.

The maker of multimillion-rand luxury vehicles is informing affected clients personally, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

While BMW and Mercedes-Benz confirmed they have several hundred cars on the Fremantle Highway, neither have offered specific breakdowns by brand or model.

The ship’s operator disclosed last week that a total of 3,783 cars and construction vehicles are on board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

BMW says it's 'too soon' to call end of combustion engines

BMW is raising investment in electrification faster than planned but says it is too soon to set an end date for combustion engine car production, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari's lucrative personalisation options help drive up forecasts

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari raised its full-year revenue and core earnings forecasts on Wednesday, citing "exceptional" second quarter results ...
Motoring
1 day ago

GM issues new Takata recall covering more than 900 vehicles

General Motors said on Tuesday it will recall just over 900 older vehicles worldwide with Takata airbag inflators that could rupture after an ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hyundai Grand i10 arrives in SA with fresh looks and a sedan version First Drives
  2. ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach goes on auction news
  3. Updated Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series confirmed for South Africa New Models
  4. Toyota, Pony.ai plan to mass produce robotaxis in China news
  5. Farewell to the Nissan NP200 news

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem