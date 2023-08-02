Rolls-Royce has a small number of its exclusive cars aboard the ship that went up in flames off the Dutch coast a week ago.
The maker of multimillion-rand luxury vehicles is informing affected clients personally, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
While BMW and Mercedes-Benz confirmed they have several hundred cars on the Fremantle Highway, neither have offered specific breakdowns by brand or model.
The ship’s operator disclosed last week that a total of 3,783 cars and construction vehicles are on board.
Rolls-Royce says small number of its cars are aboard burnt ship
Image: Bloomberg
