Maruti Suzuki aiming to double car production capacity by 2031

07 August 2023 - 09:19 By Ashutosh Joshi

Maruti Suzuki aims to double production to about 4-million vehicles a year by 2031 by introducing new models and boosting exports, according to the latest annual report from India’s biggest carmaker...

