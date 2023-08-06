Maruti Suzuki aiming to double car production capacity by 2031
07 August 2023 - 09:19
Maruti Suzuki aims to double production to about 4-million vehicles a year by 2031 by introducing new models and boosting exports, according to the latest annual report from India’s biggest carmaker...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.