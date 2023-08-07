news

Mercedes-AMG contemplating a return to V8 power in C63, E63?

07 August 2023 - 14:54 By Motoring Reporter
According to a report on Car and Driver, Mercedes-AMG is thinking of shoehorning its 4.0l twin-turbocharged engine into the C63 and E63.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG is apparently giving serious thought to reinstating 4.0l V8 engines in its high-performance C-Class and E-Class models.

According to an article published on US automotive news site Car and Driver, the Mercedes-AMG faithful aren't happy with the carmaker's downsizing trend responsible for the once rambunctious C63 adopting a hybridised four-cylinder turbo engine. 

Not because there isn't enough power (500kW and 1,020Nm is enough for most of us), but because the soundtrack is, well, to put it nicely, rather lacking. Especially when rival products from the likes of BMW and Audi are offering bigger multi-cylinder mills delivering a considerable sonic edge. And though the E63 fairs a bit better with its in-line-six plug in hybrid powertrain, it's still not enough to get AMG enthusiasts excited. 

The obvious solution, as reported by Car and Driver, is to transplant the mighty 4.0l twin-turbocharged M177 V8 engine into both models. Used in the AMG GT63 E Performance and AMG S63, this unit not only sounds the business, but can, with the aid of hybridisation, deliver as much as 620kW and 1,400Nm worth of torque. 

Sources close to the matter say the C63 and E63 would require minimal bodywork tweaks to adopt the eight-cylinder engine and if green lighted would be available from 2026. Here's hoping this plan goes ahead, because as impressive as the C63 might be against the clock, it can't hold a candle to any of its predecessors in aural fury. 

