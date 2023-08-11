news

Air taxi startup Vertical to pause flight tests after crash

14 August 2023 - 09:05 By Siddharth Philip

The crash of Vertical Aerospace’s only electric air taxi prototype last week will force the startup to pause flight tests until regulators complete an investigation. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mitsubishi introduces sporty new Triton Athlete New Models
  2. Rare German classics to headline September Creative Rides auction news
  3. Kimi Räikkönen’s 2006 McLaren F1 car to go under the hammer news
  4. Air taxi startup Vertical to pause flight tests after crash news
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later