Electric vehicle start-up Fisker said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS), giving Fisker customers access to the automaker's Supercharger network by 2025.
A plethora of automakers, including Ford and General Motors, are moving away from the standard Combined Charging System (CCS) connector to Tesla's previously proprietary charging design, which is set to dominate the industry.
Fisker said its vehicles made from 2025 onwards will have the NACS port for charging, while other customers can use an adapter to access Tesla's 12,000-strong network of public fast chargers in the US and Canada.
The company will continue to provide an adapter for the CCS if customers wish to continue using the technology, the EV maker said.
Tesla's recent deals represent major strides in displacing a rival standard, CCS, that earlier exclusively had the backing of US president Joe Biden's administration.
The government is offering $7.5bn (about R143bn) in funding to speed up the deployment of EV chargers in the US.
Most automakers have shied away from building large charging networks as installing and maintaining chargers requires a substantial investment for still-limited returns.
Fisker switching to Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025
Image: Supplied
