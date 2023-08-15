news

Fisker switching to Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025

15 August 2023 - 15:47 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Fisker said its vehicles made from 2025 onwards will have the NACS port for charging, while other customers can use an adapter to access Tesla's 12,000-strong network of public fast chargers in the US and Canada.
Fisker said its vehicles made from 2025 onwards will have the NACS port for charging, while other customers can use an adapter to access Tesla's 12,000-strong network of public fast chargers in the US and Canada.
Image: Supplied

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS), giving Fisker customers access to the automaker's Supercharger network by 2025.

A plethora of automakers, including Ford and General Motors, are moving away from the standard Combined Charging System (CCS) connector to Tesla's previously proprietary charging design, which is set to dominate the industry.

Fisker said its vehicles made from 2025 onwards will have the NACS port for charging, while other customers can use an adapter to access Tesla's 12,000-strong network of public fast chargers in the US and Canada.

The company will continue to provide an adapter for the CCS if customers wish to continue using the technology, the EV maker said.

Tesla's recent deals represent major strides in displacing a rival standard, CCS, that earlier exclusively had the backing of US president Joe Biden's administration.

The government is offering $7.5bn (about R143bn) in funding to speed up the deployment of EV chargers in the US.

Most automakers have shied away from building large charging networks as installing and maintaining chargers requires a substantial investment for still-limited returns.

READ MORE:

Brace yourself for big fuel price hikes in September

South African motorists could be facing a lot more pain at the pumps in September, going on the latest unaudited mid-month fuel data from the Central ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Wary of buying a used car? Screan gives a peace-of-mind mechanical check

A new digital platform called Screan aims to help you make an informed purchase by connecting prospective used-car buyers and dealerships with ...
Lifestyle
11 hours ago

New Ferrari distributor appointed in Southern Africa

Scuderia South Africa, the official Ferrari distributor in Southern Africa, has been acquired by Smartgrowth Investments with André Rossouw as the ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur says he chats to Lewis Hamilton at every race Motorsport
  2. Fisker switching to Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025 news
  3. Brace yourself for big fuel price hikes in September news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mazda CX-60 Reviews
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later