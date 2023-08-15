news

Ford taps Apple exec to build high-margin digital services

15 August 2023 - 08:22 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Stern, who previously oversaw Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple News+, will report to Ford CEO Jim Farley. In his new role, Stern will focus on integrating hardware, software and services across the company's Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro units.
Stern, who previously oversaw Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple News+, will report to Ford CEO Jim Farley. In his new role, Stern will focus on integrating hardware, software and services across the company's Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro units.
Image: Michael Short/Getty Images

Ford Motor on Monday named former Apple executive Peter Stern as the president of its newly formed Ford Integrated Services unit to help build new high-margin digital and subscription services.

Stern, who previously oversaw Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple News+, will report to Ford CEO Jim Farley. In his new role, Stern will focus on integrating hardware, software and services across the company's Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro units.

Like other US automakers, Ford is looking to expand beyond its traditional wholesale-to-dealer business model and build recurring revenues from services connected to its vehicles, much as Apple has built on its hardware products.

Stern joins an executive team at Ford that includes another Apple alumnus, Doug Field, who is chief advanced product development and technology officer. Rival General Motors in May also hired a former Apple executive, Michael Abbott, to run its software business.

Farley, in a media briefing on Monday, said a new digital vehicle architecture, due out in 2025 with the arrival of Ford's next-generation electric vehicles, will enable the development of new services for both retail and commercial customers.

“We're not going to limit it to EVs — we're going to put it on the F-150,” Ford's best-selling pickup truck, Farley said.

Ford now has more than 550,000 paid software and services subscribers, more than 80% of them through the Ford Pro commercial unit.

That business is generating “hundreds of millions of dollars” in revenue, Farley said, “with enormous margins” of 50% and more.

Stern said Ford plans to create “bundles of services” that will provide “safer, more convenient and more productive experiences”.

“The basis for differentiation is shifting from the vehicles alone to the integration of hardware, software and services,” Stern said.

One of Stern's first tasks is to help expand Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving package, which is being extended to more vehicles in the 2024 model year.

Ford will install BlueCruise hardware on another 500,000 vehicles next year, while giving customers the option of activating the subscription package at any point during ownership, rather than just at time of purchase.

The automaker plans to offer BlueCruise in a wider variety of Ford and Lincoln models, including F-150, F-150 Lightning, Expedition, Navigator, Nautilus and Corsair.

When Stern joined Apple in 2016, the company's services included iCloud and Apple Music.

“When I left, (Apple) had over a billion customers subscriptions,” he said. 

Rare German classics to headline September Creative Rides auction

Four collectable BMW “Gusheshes” are among the display of German classics that will be on auction at Montecasino in Johannesburg next month at what ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Air taxi startup Vertical to pause flight tests after crash

The crash of Vertical Aerospace’s only electric air taxi prototype this week will force the startup to pause flight tests until regulators complete ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Ferrari distributor appointed in Southern Africa

Scuderia South Africa, the official Ferrari distributor in Southern Africa, has been acquired by Smartgrowth Investments with André Rossouw as the ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mazda CX-60 Reviews
  2. Facelifted Mazda3 gets more tech and updated paint palette New Models
  3. Wary of buying a used car? Screan gives a peace-of-mind mechanical check Motoring
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Ford Everest Platinum impresses with ample power and luxury Reviews
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later