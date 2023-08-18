news

Ford, partners choose Canada for EV battery materials plant

18 August 2023 - 09:04 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The facility will supply the material that goes into Ford's future EVs in North America.
The facility will supply the material that goes into Ford's future EVs in North America.
Image: Supplied

A consortium of Ford and South Korean companies on Thursday said they would build a C$1.2bn (about R16.93bn) plant to produce electric vehicle (EVs) battery materials in Becancour, Quebec, a town seeking to become an EV supply chain hub, Canada's industry ministry said.

The consortium includes South Korean partners EcoProBM and SK On Co Ltd, according to a statement from the ministry. The factory will eventually produce 45,000 tonnes of cathode active materials per year for Ford EVs.

Ford in a separate statement described the materials as high-quality nickel cobalt manganese for rechargeable batteries that are targeting greater performance and improved EV range.

"This cathode facility will supply the material that goes into Ford's future EVs in North America, specifically some of our future trucks," Lisa Drake, Ford vice president for EVs, told reporters.

It is Ford's first investment in Quebec, although it has operated in neighbouring Ontario for more than a century.

Canada's federal government will provide the consortium with a conditional loan of C$322m (R4.54bn) and Quebec will offer the same amount as a partially forgivable loan, the statement said. The factory is expected to be operational in the first half of 2026, creating more than 345 jobs.

This is the latest in a series of construction announcements for Becancour, a town of fewer than 15,000 people on the St Lawrence River that is shaping up to be an EV supply chain hub in North America.

"This is a big vote of confidence in the EV ecosystem we've been building," Canada industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told Reuters.

"This is very significant for Quebec, because the auto sector has been primarily investing in Ontario, but now we have GM and we have Ford in Becancour."

General Motors and South Korea's Posco Future M in May said they would increase production capacity at a chemical battery materials facility whose construction was first announced last year. Germany's BASF is also building a battery materials factory there.

Canada, home to a large mining sector for minerals including lithium, nickel and cobalt, is trying to woo companies involved in all levels of the EV supply chain via a multibillion-dollar green technology fund as the world seeks to cut carbon emissions.

German automaker Volkswagen and Stellantis, the parent of brands including Fiat and Chrysler, are building multibillion-dollar battery plants west of Quebec in Ontario, the heartland of Canada's fossil-fuel-powered car industry that has historical trade and production links with the Detroit carmakers.

READ MORE:

2023 Festival of Motoring ready to rev up Kyalami

The annual Festival of Motoring returns for its sixth instalment at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on August 25-27.
Motoring
1 day ago

ONE boosts range of Aries EV battery, aims for 965km with Gemini

Our Next Energy, the Michigan-based electric vehicle battery start-up, said its new Aries II battery pack is capable of providing  565km of range ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Fisker switching to Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025

Electric vehicle startup Fisker said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS), giving Fisker ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. After spectacular debut, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast’s shares drop for second ... news
  2. INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world Features
  3. Mahindra flips the switch on its electric future news
  4. Ford, partners choose Canada for EV battery materials plant news
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”