news

Mahindra flips the switch on its electric future

18 August 2023 - 09:13 By Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Mahindra Thar.e concept previews a rugged and full-electric lifestyle SUV.
The Mahindra Thar.e concept previews a rugged and full-electric lifestyle SUV.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

Mahindra is going global while cementing its place in the electric future. This was the message conveyed by the Indian marque at a Futurescape event held in Cape Town this week for local partners and a contingent of local and international media.

In attendance was Mahindra & Mahindra global president Veejay Ram Nakra and many of his top management team, including Pratap Bose, chief design officer; Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO Auto & Farm Sectors; R Velusamy, president automotive technology and product development; and Rajesh Gupta, CEO Mahindra South Africa.

The brand outlined its plans while showcasing new concept vehicles.

The new Global Pik Up is coming to South Africa but Mahindra hasn't yet revealed technical details.
The new Global Pik Up is coming to South Africa but Mahindra hasn't yet revealed technical details.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

Mahindra Global Pik Up 

Developments from a local perspective include the announcement that the new Global Pik Up concept, the company’s new lifestyle bakkie aimed at taking on the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and others in the competitive niche, is confirmed for introduction in South Africa.

Though the date and technical details are yet to be confirmed, in a move familiar to South Africa from brands such as Nissan and Isuzu, the new bakkie will be sold with the current Scorpio Pik Up. Nakra confirmed the company’s KwaZulu-Natal plant will continue to assemble the existing bakkie, which records an average 600 vehicles sold monthly to serve South African customers and to bolster the company’s expansion into the continent.   

The Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up will continue to be sold alongside the newer and lifestyle-orientated global Pik Up as a commercial alternative.
The Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up will continue to be sold alongside the newer and lifestyle-orientated global Pik Up as a commercial alternative.
Image: SUPPLIED

New models 

South Africa is the brand’s biggest market outside India, according to the company, and the product portfolio has grown to include passenger cars. Mahindra will in future concentrate on offering commercial and lifestyle SUV products exclusively. These will be the XUV, Scorpio and Bolero models. 

The process has begun in South Africa, seen by the quiet axing of the brand’s entry-level KUV100+ hatchback. The KUV 300 becomes the entry-point into Mahindra SUV ownership, with the new XUV700 and the Scorpio N SUVs.

Electric future 

Mahindra Electric Automobiles (MEAL) is a newly set up subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra. With its own logo, the new division will house the forthcoming range of BE (Born Electric) concept SUVs, namely the BE.05, BE.07 and BE.Rall-E. The full-electric series will be bolstered with EV versions of the brand’s bread-and-butter models, the XUV.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e ranges.

Physical concepts revealed on the day included the Thar.E concept. The design study showcases a cheeky and fully electric design departure from the Mahindra Thar, the rugged and affordable off-road vehicle with the iconic styling of the Jeep CJ series.

The Mahindra Veejay Nakra, president automotive sector; Sachin Arolkar, head international operations, automotive, and Rajesh Gupta, CEO Mahindra South Africa.
The Mahindra & Mahindra heads of department are, from left, R Velusamy, president: automotive tech and product development; Veejay Nakra, president automotive sector; Sachin Arolkar, head international operations, automotive, and Rajesh Gupta, CEO Mahindra South Africa.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

The range of electric concepts will be based on the company’s scalable INGLO electric car platform. Mahindra said it built the variable skateboard for speed, efficiency, safety and adaptability, with up to 170kW of power expected for rear-wheel drive models and 250kW for the all-wheel drive versions. 

Next-generation battery science ranging from 60kWh to 80kWh, and capable of charging up to 80% in less than 30 minutes will be integrated into the new BE SUV range, with Volkswagen to supply the new age electric motors.

MORE

2023 Festival of Motoring ready to rev up Kyalami

The annual Festival of Motoring returns for its sixth instalment at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on August 25-27.
Motoring
1 day ago

Fisker switching to Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025

Electric vehicle startup Fisker said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS), giving Fisker ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Brace yourself for big fuel price hikes in September

South African motorists could be facing a lot more pain at the pumps in September, going on the latest unaudited mid-month fuel data from the Central ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. After spectacular debut, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast’s shares drop for second ... news
  2. INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world Features
  3. Mahindra flips the switch on its electric future news
  4. Ford, partners choose Canada for EV battery materials plant news
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”