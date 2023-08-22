news

CLASSICS

Beautiful Benz 540 K voted top classic car at Pebble Beach Concours

10th win for Mercedes-Benz since the start of the Concours d’Elegance in 1950

22 August 2023 - 12:28 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The current owner paid R186m for the car in 2002.
The current owner paid R186m for the car in 2002.
Image: Supplied

A Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster (W29 series) won the prestigious Best of Show title at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2023 on Sunday.

The supercharged luxury sports car beat a top class field of exclusive classic cars in the jury vote at the final event of Pebble Beach Automotive Week, the prestigious annual motoring event that took place from August 17 to 20.

The 85-year-old car, with only 21,000km on the odometer, is owned by Jim Patterson from Louisville, Kentucky. The victory is the 10th Best of Show title for a Mercedes-Benz since the start of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 1950, making it the most successful brand in the history of this crowning event in the classic car calendar.

The 85-year-old car has only 21,000km on the odometer.
The 85-year-old car has only 21,000km on the odometer.
Image: Supplied

The 540 K Special Roadster was originally ordered in May 1937 for Mohammed Zahir Shah, king of Afghanistan, and delivered in September of the same year. It has had only five ownership changes in seven decades, with the current owner having purchased the vehicle at the 2002 Pebble Beach Automotive Week for $9.9m (R186m).

The car, powered by a supercharged eight-cylinder engine, was brought back to its original showroom condition by RM Auto Restoration in close co-operation with the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center. 

The Untertürkheim plant in Germany produced 760 chassis for the 500 K and 540 K models of the W29 series between February 1934 and November 1939. Nine body variants were available and about 60 units of the variants with roadster bodywork were produced.

MORE

Rare German classics to headline September Creative Rides auction

Four collectable BMW “Gusheshes” are among the display of German classics that will be on auction at Montecasino in Johannesburg next month at what ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Would you pay grown-up money for this ‘toy’ Bugatti?

A one-off, three-quarter-sized electric reimagination of the famous Bugatti Type 35 is expected to go for R1.9m to R2.3m at this weekend’s Pebble ...
Motoring
6 days ago

GALLERY | The weird and wonderful classics of Cars in the Park Zwartkops

From post-apocalyptic Beetle tow trucks to rat rods, there were golden oldies galore at Mzansi's biggest classic car meet
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Mercedes-AMG C43 versus BMW M340i xDrive Features
  2. India announces new car safety rating to help bring down road deaths news
  3. Range Rover SV Carmel Edition pays homage to California coast New Models
  4. Beautiful Benz 540 K voted top classic car at Pebble Beach Concours news
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'