Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has partnered with Wykes Engineering, a renewable energy sector company, to develop battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the UK to harness solar and wind power using second life Jaguar I-Pace batteries.
A BESS uses 30 second life I-Pace batteries and can store up to 2.5MWh of energy at full capacity. The batteries have been taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles and JLR aims to supply enough batteries to store a total of 7.5MWh of energy — enough to power 750 homes for a day — by the end of 2023.
After this, more containers can be created to house additional second life batteries removed from used production vehicles in the future.
Each BESS is linked to an inverter to maximise efficiency and manage energy. It’s capable of supplying power directly to the national grid during peak hours, as well as drawing power out of the grid during off-peak hours to store for future use.
Battery storage systems can help decarbonise the grid as they can deal with rapid peaks in demand and maximise solar and wind energy capture during sunny or windy conditions for use when needed.
The partnership represents a step in JLR’s adoption of circular economy principles, part of the business’ strategy to achieve carbon net zero by 2039.
Second life Jaguar I-Pace batteries set to power UK homes
Image: Supplied
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has partnered with Wykes Engineering, a renewable energy sector company, to develop battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the UK to harness solar and wind power using second life Jaguar I-Pace batteries.
A BESS uses 30 second life I-Pace batteries and can store up to 2.5MWh of energy at full capacity. The batteries have been taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles and JLR aims to supply enough batteries to store a total of 7.5MWh of energy — enough to power 750 homes for a day — by the end of 2023.
After this, more containers can be created to house additional second life batteries removed from used production vehicles in the future.
Each BESS is linked to an inverter to maximise efficiency and manage energy. It’s capable of supplying power directly to the national grid during peak hours, as well as drawing power out of the grid during off-peak hours to store for future use.
Battery storage systems can help decarbonise the grid as they can deal with rapid peaks in demand and maximise solar and wind energy capture during sunny or windy conditions for use when needed.
The partnership represents a step in JLR’s adoption of circular economy principles, part of the business’ strategy to achieve carbon net zero by 2039.
Second life battery supply for stationary applications, such as renewable energy storage, could exceed 200GWh per year by 2030, creating a global value of more than $30bn (R558.75bn), said JLR.
Once the battery health falls below the required level for second life use cases, JLR will recycle the batteries so raw materials can be recovered for re-use as part of a circular economy.
François Dossa, executive director of strategy and sustainability at JLR, said: “Working with industry-leading partners we are developing a complete EV ecosystem, from batteries to charging, supporting our net-zero transformation.”
One of the major benefits of the system is the containers are connected to the grid in such a way that they can absorb solar energy that would otherwise be lost when the grid reaches capacity, said David Wykes, MD of Wykes Engineering.
“This excess energy can now be stored in the second life I-Pace batteries and discharged later. This allows us to ‘overplant’ the solar park and maximise the amount of power we generate for the area of land we are using.”
MORE:
Stellantis exploring tie-up with Chinese EV maker Leapmotor
India announces new car safety rating to help bring down road deaths
Beautiful Benz 540 K voted top classic car at Pebble Beach Concours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos