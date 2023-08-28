Porsche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 911 model with a limited special edition 911 S/T launched recently.
In collaboration with sport brand Puma, the Porsche lifestyle group has also brought out two special limited sneaker editions for the anniversary.
Porsche x Puma Retro
The sneakers represent the past and present, and all 1,972 copies — in reference to the birth year of the vehicle — are individually numbered.
The retro sneaker is a classic flat and narrow design detailing the silhouette of the 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.5. The light blue colour and the starting number 56 on the heel are derived from the historic vehicle, with suede overlays, red contrast stitching and the tongue made of smooth leather and embossed with a round badge of the radiator grille of the vehicle.
The limitation number can be found on the bottom of a leather hang tag attached to the side of the shoe, with Porsche and the 60 Years of Porsche 911 logo in black and white.
Porsche kicks
Porsche lifestyle unveils limited edition sneakers for 911 anniversary
Only 1,963 of the Heritage edition and 1,972 of the Retro style will be produced
Image: SUPPLIED
Porsche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 911 model with a limited special edition 911 S/T launched recently.
In collaboration with sport brand Puma, the Porsche lifestyle group has also brought out two special limited sneaker editions for the anniversary.
Porsche x Puma Retro
The sneakers represent the past and present, and all 1,972 copies — in reference to the birth year of the vehicle — are individually numbered.
The retro sneaker is a classic flat and narrow design detailing the silhouette of the 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.5. The light blue colour and the starting number 56 on the heel are derived from the historic vehicle, with suede overlays, red contrast stitching and the tongue made of smooth leather and embossed with a round badge of the radiator grille of the vehicle.
The limitation number can be found on the bottom of a leather hang tag attached to the side of the shoe, with Porsche and the 60 Years of Porsche 911 logo in black and white.
Image: SUPPLIED
Porsche x Puma Heritage
Only 1,963 editions of heritage sneaker are being made. The number pays tribute to the first generation of the 911 which was unveiled to the public in September 1963 at the Frankfurt international motor show.
It's a modern design inspired by the new Porsche 911 S/T, the company's mechanical 60th anniversary gift. The grey hue of the leather shoe is based on the exterior colour of the anniversary car, with cognac-brown lining that matches the interior of the specific model. The number 63 positioned on the heel also references the year the Porsche 911 was born.
The left shoe of both sneaker models come with a red lace, while the right one comes with a black one. A second lace in each of the two colours is included in the box. At the tip of the laces, the respective limitation number can be found as a hidden highlight.
The shoe bags and boxes are in the respective colour of the shoe and also printed with the respective grille badge and the respective start number.
Image: SUPPLIED
The launch and exclusive presale will take place on September 5 at the Porsche pop-up store at the IAA Mobility motor show in Munich, and the sneakers will be available to order from September 6 at shop.porsche.com, as well as in the Porsche Museum store in Stuttgart and the Porsche factory stores in Zuffenhausen and Weissach.
READ MORE:
Porsche 911 S/T celebrates 60 years of Germany’s legendary sports car
Citroën Type Holidays camper van travels back to the 1940s
The Shoe Surgeon customises a unique Bentley
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos