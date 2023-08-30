New Worx cordless inflator and jump starter is a must for adventurers

Equipment and power tools company Worx has introduced the WX092.9 20V four-in-one cordless inflator and the WX852 multifunction portable car jump starter with USB charging for 12V. The company says the new tools are ideal for adventure, camping, caravanning, touring and racing.
Cordless Inflator
The portable, cordless inflator is able to inflate 4.5 tyres on a single charge, pressurising at a rate from 0 to 2.5 bar in about four minutes per tyre. It automatically shuts off when the set pressure is reached to avoid overinflating.
The integrated LED lamp offers 100-200 lumens and can be used as a work light or during load-shedding as a back up light, with an emergency beacon feature.
The flexible 90cm hose allows reach of nozzles and stems and comes with several adapters: a sports ball needle, a presta and bike valve adapter and a tapered adapter for small inflatables such as pool toys. Pricing starts at R1,499.
Car jump starter
The Worx 12V multifunction car jump starter WX852 is ideal for petrol engines up to 4.0l, and diesel up to 3.0l. It can also be used to jump-start motorcycles, lawn tractors and marine batteries.
It can also charge tablets, phones and other small electronics through a USB port. It is integrated with an LED light with strobe function for emergencies, and comes with flexible mounting solutions for under bonnet or on-car placement while jump starting. Pricing starts at R2,299.
