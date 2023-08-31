The Evija was the brand's first all-electric car. It produces 1,500kW, sprints from 0-100km/h in under three seconds and has a top speed of 350km/h and a driving range of 402km. Evija production is limited to 130 cars.
The Evija will star in a new international one-make racing contest championed by investors, including South African business mogul Tokyo Sexwale. Up to 25 national teams are earmarked to start racing from September or October 2024.
The Eletre SUV focus is on customers seeking luxury or sports driving, with a model equipped with active roll control, rear-wheel steering, Pirelli P Zero performance rubber and track driving mode.
The Emira is a conventionally powered sports car rivalling the likes of Porsche's Cayman. It recently gained a new derivative that's powered by a 2l four-cylinder turbo engine provided by Mercedes-AMG, while the Type 66 is a track animal of which only 10 units are being built, each costing more than £1m (R23.8m).
Tease!
Lotus teases new Emeya electric sedan before global debut
It's the third electric model from the British performance brand after the Eletre SUV and Evija hyper car
Image: SUPPLIED
The British performance car brand founded by Colin Chapman in 1952, which regained its mojo at the start of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, on Tuesday teased its newest car — the Lotus Emeya sedan.
The global debut is planned for September 7 and teaser images depict a sedan with twin-element daytime running lights in front and a light strip at the rear.
It's classified by the company as a fully-electric GT and hinted as a four-door. Lotus last marketed a sedan in 1990 when upgrading the Opel Omega into a rocket known as the Lotus Carlton. The company has mostly made lightweight, two-door sports and racing cars in its 75 year history.
The Emeya is the latest product to join the company's growing EV portfolio, which includes the Eletre and Evija.
The company has yet to release technical details, but it's expected the Emeya will share the Eletre electric drivetrain which comprises a fast-charging, 112kWh battery and system output of 665kW.
Image: SUPPLIED
