Fill up fast: petrol price hikes in September are worse than feared

04 September 2023 - 14:13 By Staff Writer
Huge fuel price hikes hit at midnight on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Last week the AA warned motorists to brace for huge fuel hikes in September, based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund.

The department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DME) has confirmed the price hikes to be implemented on Wednesday — and in the case of petrol it’s even worse than feared, with the retail price of both grades of petrol to rise by R1.71/l .

It includes a 5c increase in the retail margin of petrol to accommodate the wage increases of pump attendants, cashiers and administrative staff at service stations, says the DME.

The increases are the highest since July last year and mean 95 unleaded will cost R24.54/l with 93 unleaded priced at R24.14  inland.

As predicted last week, there are record hikes to the wholesale price of diesel, with high sulphur 0.05% diesel to go up by R2.84, with low-sulphur 0.005% diesel rising by R2.76/l.

Illuminating paraffin goes up by R3.70/l.

Record fuel price hikes expected in September

The expected increases are driven by higher international oil prices.
Motoring
3 days ago

The DME attributed the hikes to increases in international fuel prices for the period under review, with the rand depreciating against the US dollar.

The increases — especially diesel — would negatively affect consumers as higher input costs would be recovered through higher prices at the till, the AA said.

It said motorists would feel the pinch in higher prices at the pumps, but consumers across the board could expect higher prices for goods and services.

FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 6:

INLAND

  • 93 ULP: R24.14
  • 95 ULP: R24.54
  • Diesel 0.05%: R23.05  
  • Diesel 0.005%: R23.29

COAST

  • 95 ULP: R23.82
  • Diesel 0.05%: R22.33
  • Diesel 0.005%: R22.58

 

READ MORE:

Survey: South Africa is one of cheapest countries to charge an electric car

It's about 76.01% per kilometre cheaper to run an EV than a petrol car in Mzansi, beating the world average.
Motoring
4 days ago

Brace yourself for big fuel price hikes in September

South African motorists could be facing a lot more pain at the pumps in September, going on the latest unaudited mid-month fuel data from the Central ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

This is what you will pay for fuel in August

Motorists are urged to fill up before major fuel price hikes are implemented on Wednesday.
Motoring
1 month ago
