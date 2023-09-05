news

Ford pushes back Explorer series production in Europe

05 September 2023 - 07:38 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ford will push back series production of its long-awaited SUV Explorer model at its Cologne site by around six months to wait for a new generation of VW battery technology to be available.
Ford will push back series production of its long-awaited SUV Explorer model at its Cologne site by around six months to wait for a new generation of VW battery technology to be available.
Image: Supplied

Ford will push back series production of its long-awaited SUV Explorer model at its Cologne site by around six months to wait for a new generation of Volkswagen battery technology to be available, its Germany chief said on Monday.

Production will now begin in the summer of next year, he said in an interview on the sidelines of Munich's IAA car show, adding discussions were under way on what this meant for the Cologne workforce.

The carmaker said in February it planned to cut one in nine jobs in Europe, including 2,300 jobs at its Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, but committed to no compulsory redundancies at either site before the end of 2032.

The US carmaker sells two all-electric SUVs and an e-Transit van in Europe, but seven new models are in the pipeline by 2024, including two produced in Cologne and one in Romania.

Production of the second new model in Cologne, also built on Volkswagen's MEB platform, will start a few weeks after the first, Sander said.

Ford had not set specific output targets for the new models, but would not use the entire Cologne plant's capacity of 250,000 at first, Sander said, instead ramping up production in line with rising demand for electric cars.

The company saw 516,614 new passenger cars registered in Europe last year — a market share of 4.6%, according to European autos association ACEA, but is planning an ambitious ramp up to over 600,000 EV sales in Europe by 2026.

VW is ready for Europe’s 2035 fossil-fuel car ban

Volkswagen is ready for Europe's planned 2035 ban on new sales of fossil-fuel cars as it ramps up its electric vehicle lineup, CEO Oliver Blume said ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

These were South Africa's top-selling cars in August

Bakkies, small hatches and compact SUVs dominate the charts as sales take a dip
Motoring
1 day ago

Electric VW GTI concept to be revealed at German auto show

It's GTI mania all over again as Volkswagen prepares to showcase a fully electric version of the legendary nameplate.
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Shoot-out | The 0-100km/h times of SA's fastest hatchbacks Motoring
  2. Sambra says new VIN-Lookup website is not good enough news
  3. Billy Tom elected president of new Naamsa board news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max New Models
  5. It's a case of revive to survive as Monza aims to stay on F1 calendar Motorsport

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel