news

Nissan delays production of new SUV due to stolen mould

05 September 2023 - 08:00 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nissan builds the Kicks at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico for sale in the North American market. The model accounted for 8% of its US sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold, the Nikkei said.
Nissan builds the Kicks at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico for sale in the North American market. The model accounted for 8% of its US sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold, the Nikkei said.
Image: Nissan

Nissan will delay the start of production of its next “Kicks” SUV model in Mexico by about six months after some mould components were stolen at a local supplier, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Production of the remodelled “Kicks” had been due to start in December, but will now likely begin around June 2024, the paper said.

Nissan declined to provide specifics but confirmed the delay.

“Due to an unexpected factor outside the company's control, one of our new-model programmes has been slightly delayed,” it said in a statement.

“We have no further details to share at this time.”

Nissan builds the Kicks at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico for sale in the North American market. The model accounted for 8% of its US sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold, the Nikkei said.

VW is ready for Europe’s 2035 fossil-fuel car ban

Volkswagen is ready for Europe's planned 2035 ban on new sales of fossil-fuel cars as it ramps up its electric vehicle lineup, CEO Oliver Blume said ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Electric VW GTI concept to be revealed at German auto show

It's GTI mania all over again as Volkswagen prepares to showcase a fully electric version of the legendary nameplate.
Motoring
22 hours ago

BMW's 'Neue Klasse' at least as profitable as current EVs

BMW's "Neue Klasse" electric vehicle (EV) range will be at least as profitable as battery-powered cars already being sold by the German luxury ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Shoot-out | The 0-100km/h times of SA's fastest hatchbacks Motoring
  2. Sambra says new VIN-Lookup website is not good enough news
  3. Billy Tom elected president of new Naamsa board news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max New Models
  5. It's a case of revive to survive as Monza aims to stay on F1 calendar Motorsport

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel