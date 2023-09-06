Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has delivered more than 100 off-road capable Zetros trucks to the Ukrainian defence ministry.
The delivery includes a number of vehicle types for military support and logistics tasks to assist the Ukrainian armed forces in their defence against the Russian invasion. Mercedes-Benz is also providing vehicle servicing and driver training.
The funds for the procurement came from the German government’s support initiative.
Ukraine has been using Mercedes-Benz Zetros from previous deliveries for a wide range of disaster relief missions. Relief workers on site use the trucks to supply the population in difficult-to-reach areas, clear roads and remove rubble. Wherever the situation permits, the vehicles also support reconstruction.
The new vehicles for Ukraine predominantly are permanent all-wheel drives and are equipped for various transport tasks. The permissible gross vehicle weight varies between 16.5 and 40 tonnes. The off-road-capable trucks are powered by a six-cylinder 12.8l in-line diesel engine with 265kW-350kW, depending on the vehicle, with maximum torque up to 2,300Nm.
The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is designed for harsh conditions such as soft ground, forest navigation and steep terrain. With its powerful engine, 16-speed transmission and two-stage transfer case, the Zetros often makes it possible to traverse terrain that would otherwise require detours.
Mercedes-Benz delivers trucks to Ukraine defence ministry
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has delivered more than 100 off-road capable Zetros trucks to the Ukrainian defence ministry.
The delivery includes a number of vehicle types for military support and logistics tasks to assist the Ukrainian armed forces in their defence against the Russian invasion. Mercedes-Benz is also providing vehicle servicing and driver training.
The funds for the procurement came from the German government’s support initiative.
Ukraine has been using Mercedes-Benz Zetros from previous deliveries for a wide range of disaster relief missions. Relief workers on site use the trucks to supply the population in difficult-to-reach areas, clear roads and remove rubble. Wherever the situation permits, the vehicles also support reconstruction.
The new vehicles for Ukraine predominantly are permanent all-wheel drives and are equipped for various transport tasks. The permissible gross vehicle weight varies between 16.5 and 40 tonnes. The off-road-capable trucks are powered by a six-cylinder 12.8l in-line diesel engine with 265kW-350kW, depending on the vehicle, with maximum torque up to 2,300Nm.
The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is designed for harsh conditions such as soft ground, forest navigation and steep terrain. With its powerful engine, 16-speed transmission and two-stage transfer case, the Zetros often makes it possible to traverse terrain that would otherwise require detours.
Toyota Hilux ups its eco-credentials with hydrogen power
Land Rover presents Defender Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition
Shoot-out | The 0-100km/h times of SA's fastest hatchbacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos