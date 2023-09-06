news

Mercedes-Benz delivers trucks to Ukraine defence ministry

06 September 2023 - 07:53 By Motor News Reporter
The Zetros makes it possible to traverse terrain that would otherwise require detours.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has delivered more than 100 off-road capable Zetros trucks to the Ukrainian defence ministry.

The delivery includes a number of vehicle types for military support and logistics tasks to assist the Ukrainian armed forces in their defence against the Russian invasion. Mercedes-Benz is also providing vehicle servicing and driver training.

The funds for the procurement came from the German government’s support initiative.

Ukraine has been using Mercedes-Benz Zetros from previous deliveries for a wide range of disaster relief missions. Relief workers on site use the trucks to supply the population in difficult-to-reach areas, clear roads and remove rubble. Wherever the situation permits, the vehicles also support reconstruction.

The new vehicles for Ukraine predominantly are permanent all-wheel drives and are equipped for various transport tasks. The permissible gross vehicle weight varies between 16.5 and 40 tonnes. The off-road-capable trucks are powered by a six-cylinder 12.8l in-line diesel engine with 265kW-350kW, depending on the vehicle, with maximum torque up to 2,300Nm.

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is designed for harsh conditions such as soft ground, forest navigation and steep terrain. With its powerful engine, 16-speed transmission and two-stage transfer case, the Zetros often makes it possible to traverse terrain that would otherwise require detours.

