Mercedes-Benz MBUX, the name given to the infotainment multimedia system in the company’s vehicles, is now available with enhanced features.
An extensive package of new entertainment and navigation features have been available over the air to more than 700,000 vehicles worldwide since the beginning of the month.
Customers of selected models will be informed of the MBUX Entertainment Update (2.4) via the Update Wizard on their MBUX display or on the Mercedes me connect app if available in their region.
Developments include Dolby Atmos, the surround-sound technology that adds more clarity and depth to the Burmester sound system, with the option of an entertainment-plus package. The company says listeners will enjoy music that matches the artist’s original vision.
Another feature is the in-cabin sound for the front passenger display of models such as the EQE and EQS that are equipped with MBUX Hyperscreen, with a selectable and constantly displayed Personal Decorative Image available via the Mercedes me connect app.
Mercedes-Benz rolls out latest MBUX updates
Image: Supplied
The YouTube Web app will also be available on select vehicles, while the latest version of NewsFlash is included, with customers now able to give voice commands such as: “Hey Mercedes, play the news.”
Cars with the first generation of MBUX will benefit from additional navigational content from Place Details, provided by Google and updated automatically. This feature adds detailed information about more than 200-million businesses and other locations worldwide, including business hours, photos, ratings and reviews.
