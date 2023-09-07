news

Motorists urged to renew car licences due to high volumes

07 September 2023 - 08:26 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
More than one million licences expire in September and must be renewed by the end of the month.
More than one million licences expire in September and must be renewed by the end of the month.
Image: DENIS DROPPA

With more than one-million vehicle licences set to expire in September, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging vehicle owners to renew their licences on time to avoid penalties.

Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date that were granted during the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a high number of renewals due by December.

A total of 1,049,412 licences expire in September and must be renewed by the end of the month. There is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew without additional costs. Thereafter arrears and penalties will be charged.   

The RTMC is sending reminders by email and SMS every month to owners whose vehicles licences are due for renewal. Motorists are encouraged to update their email and telephone contact details at https://online.natis.gov.za to receive the reminders.

Owners can renew on the same portal and have the licences delivered within three to five days.

The RTMC is sending email reminders with MVL1 forms. To avoid queues, owners can complete the form and make payment online. A new motor vehicle licence will be couriered within three to five days.

Vehicle owners can register their profiles online, and it takes less than 10 minutes to finalise the licence renewal, the RTMC says.

Qualcomm to supply BMW and Mercedes with chips for displays, voice features

US semiconductor company Qualcomm on Tuesday said it will supply chips to power in-car infotainment systems to luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

US says 52-million air bag inflators should be recalled over rupture threat

US auto safety regulators said on Tuesday that 52-million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive need to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Billy Tom elected president of new Naamsa board

The CEO of Isuzu Motors SA takes over from Ford SA MD Neale Hill
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Motorists urged to renew car licences due to high volumes news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mahindra Scorpio N Reviews
  3. Mercedes-Benz rolls out latest MBUX updates news
  4. Xpeng says German carmakers ready to tackle crisis in EV race news
  5. Bagnaia ready to race in Misano only days after being run over Motorsport

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...