South Africa ranks in top 10 EMEA markets for Volvo EX30 pre-orders

Volvo Cars South Africa has revealed that early demand for its new electric EX30 has been robust, with the local market ranking in the top 10 for pre-orders in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The news comes before World EV Day on September 9, the fourth instalment of a global celebration dedicated to highlighting the benefits of battery-powered cars and raising awareness about the need to transition to more sustainable methods of transport.
The EX30 — which is positioned as one of the most affordable full-size electric vehicles (EVs) in the country — was revealed to the world on June 7, with local pre-orders opening the next day. Since then, local motorists have placed more than 150 pre-orders, with many more registering expressions of interest on Volvo Cars SA’s website.
So far, the EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra has been the most popular derivative, accounting for nearly half of all local pre-orders. Next comes the Single Motor Plus Extended Range at about 25% of pre-orders, followed by the entry-level Single Motor Core variant, the flagship Twin Motor Performance Plus and the Single Motor Ultra Extended Range.
“Since the EX30 was revealed, we have seen a steady flow of new orders weekly,” said Volvo Cars SA MD Greg Maruszewski.
“Though we have already secured a high allocation of units for 2024, there’s an increasingly strong chance we will need to boost that figure.”
The early demand proved how interested local buyers are in EVs, particularly when such vehicles are high-quality products and priced close to equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.
“We worked tirelessly to set EX30 pricing at a competitive level to give South African consumers the chance to own an electric SUV for the price of a similarly sized ICE vehicle. Our pre-orders so far prove we got that right.”
The five-strong EX30 line-up starts at R775,900. In flagship 315kW Twin Motor Performance guise it is the fastest accelerating Volvo ever, completing the 0-100km/h dash in 3.6 seconds. The extended-range version of the Single Motor derivative can cover a maximum range of up to 480km on the WLTP cycle.
South Africa ranks in top 10 EMEA markets for Volvo EX30 pre-orders
Image: Supplied
