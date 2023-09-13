EV maker VinFast plans Asia expansion
13 September 2023 - 08:04
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast plans to expand in seven more market clusters in Asia including Indonesia, where it aims to start deliveries from next year and established a plant there.
VinFast aims to invest about $1.2bn (R22.7bn) in the Indonesian market in the long-term, according to its latest filing to the to US Securities and Exchange Commission.
