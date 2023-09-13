news

EV maker VinFast plans Asia expansion

13 September 2023 - 08:04 By Reuters
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast plans to expand in seven more market clusters in Asia.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast plans to expand in seven more market clusters in Asia including Indonesia, where it aims to start deliveries from next year and established a plant there.

VinFast aims to invest about $1.2bn (R22.7bn) in the Indonesian market in the long-term, according to its latest filing to the to US Securities and Exchange Commission.

