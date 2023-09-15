Mercedes-Benz could face another wave of recalls after German transport authority KBA deemed inadmissible defeat devices installed in some of its vehicles, in a letter leaked by a whistle-blower to environmental NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH).
In the letter published on DUH's website, the KBA referred to three devices found in cars produced under the Euro 6 standard, the most recent and stringent limits for harmful tailpipe emissions from petrol or diesel-powered vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz was obliged to take remedial measures or face an order to remove the cars from the road, it said, based on a ruling by the European Court of Justice that deemed such devices illegal in certain driving conditions.
The KBA was not immediately available for comment.
Mercedes-Benz said it was co-operating with the KBA and believed it had already developed the technology required to tackle the issue via software updates.
The carmaker received an extension beyond the originally requested date of July 27 to identify the number of cars affected and address the issue, it said, without giving the new deadline.
“We assume software updates for vehicles that may be affected by a final decision on the functionalities ... have already been developed and are available in the field,” the company added.
Mercedes-Benz faces recalls of Euro 6 cars over defeat devices
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Mercedes-Benz could face another wave of recalls after German transport authority KBA deemed inadmissible defeat devices installed in some of its vehicles, in a letter leaked by a whistle-blower to environmental NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH).
In the letter published on DUH's website, the KBA referred to three devices found in cars produced under the Euro 6 standard, the most recent and stringent limits for harmful tailpipe emissions from petrol or diesel-powered vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz was obliged to take remedial measures or face an order to remove the cars from the road, it said, based on a ruling by the European Court of Justice that deemed such devices illegal in certain driving conditions.
The KBA was not immediately available for comment.
Mercedes-Benz said it was co-operating with the KBA and believed it had already developed the technology required to tackle the issue via software updates.
The carmaker received an extension beyond the originally requested date of July 27 to identify the number of cars affected and address the issue, it said, without giving the new deadline.
“We assume software updates for vehicles that may be affected by a final decision on the functionalities ... have already been developed and are available in the field,” the company added.
MORE:
How Tesla is reinventing carmaking with a quiet breakthrough
VW fight against Italian ‘Dieselgate’ fine to be decided by court
As prices fall, two-thirds of global car sales could be EVs by 2030
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos