Scania plants a forest to drive the shift to sustainable transport solutions
By planting a tree for every customer it partners with, Scania is helping to offset the transport industry's carbon footprint and combat climate change
“Considering our roads carry more than 70% of all goods transported across SA, ensuring the effects of [the transport industry on] climate change are drastically reduced is a pressing responsibility,” says Erik Bergvall, MD of Scania Southern Africa, a leading provider of transport solutions, including heavy commercial vehicles.
In SA, transport has been identified as the fastest-growing source of greenhouse emissions, accounting for 10.8% of national GHG emissions. Direct emissions from the road sector account for 91.2%.
Beyond contributing to climate change, the transport sector is also particularly vulnerable to the impact of the natural disasters that may be worsened by it. Extreme weather may disrupt and damage the vital connections that provide access to economic opportunities, health care, education and social interactions for the country's citizens.
By partnering with our Scania Sustainability Pioneers, we are working together to reduce the carbon emissions necessary to limit climate change in Southern AfricaErik Bergvall, MD of Scania Southern Africa
The costs of inaction are steep, especially if carbon emissions continue to rise. That's why Scania is taking ownership of its role in climate change — and inviting environmentally conscious consumers, which it calls Scania sustainability pioneers, to come along for the ride.
“The shift to sustainable transport solutions is a collective effort,” says Bergvall. “We can’t do it alone. By partnering with our Scania sustainability pioneers, we are working together to reduce the carbon emissions necessary to limit climate change in Southern Africa”.
How is Scania? Not only is Scania developing safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for people and the planet, but it's also planting a forest of trees to help offset the transport industry's carbon footprint.
Driving customer profitability through sustainable transport solutions
Scania is the first heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer to set science-based targets aligned to the Paris agreement, an international treaty on climate change adopted at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21).
“Already our science-based targets aim to ensure our vehicles produced in 2025 will emit 20% less carbon emissions than those produced in 2015,” says Bergvall. “To further increase efficiencies, we have introduced optimised vehicle specifications that include better power trains and further fuel efficiencies.”
Scania’s sustainable transport solutions include low-emission Euro 5 vehicles, the soon-to-be-launched Scania Super with Euro 6 engines, natural gas vehicles and zero-emission Scania Battery Electric Vehicles.
“At Scania, we measure the climate impact from our vehicles using operational data from all our globally connected trucks and buses,” says Bergvall. This commitment to a transparent process of tracking emissions ensures Scania and its customers can play a leadership role in combating climate change.
In doing so, its customers may also gain a competitive advantage. Many companies have climate-related targets and are looking across their supply chains for opportunities to reduce carbon emissions. A fleet that includes sustainable transport solutions could soon become a factor to enable transport operators to win in a competitive bid.
“By differentiating as a transport operator with a distinct focus on people and the planet, your company engages with a sense of purpose and could attract a new customer base who prefers to do business with sustainably minded suppliers”, says Bergvall.
Protecting the environment by planting a forest
Scania Southern Africa has committed to plant one tree for every customer who partners with it; these trees will be planted in areas where they have the most impact.
Many communities in SA lack green spaces. Not only do trees help to offset carbon emissions, but research links them to a reduction in crime, better school performance and improved health benefits.
Every tree planted in a Scania sustainability pioneer’s name, will create a healthy and sustainable community ecosystem, while ensuring these business visionaries are forever a part of the environment, they are helping Scania to protect.
“We look forward to growing our Scania Southern Africa Sustainable Forest, with each tree a symbol of the on-the-ground partnership we have with our visionary customers,” says Bergvall.
“By managing their operations with less climate impact than their competitors, they are paving the way for a new and sustainable transport system across Southern Africa.” It's a shift that promises to deliver long-term benefits for the transport industry, society and the environment.
This article was sponsored by Scania Southern Africa.