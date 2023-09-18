Scania plants a forest to drive the shift to sustainable transport solutions

The costs of inaction are steep, especially if carbon emissions continue to rise. That's why Scania is taking ownership of its role in climate change — and inviting environmentally conscious consumers, which it calls Scania sustainability pioneers, to come along for the ride.

“The shift to sustainable transport solutions is a collective effort,” says Bergvall. “We can’t do it alone. By partnering with our Scania sustainability pioneers, we are working together to reduce the carbon emissions necessary to limit climate change in Southern Africa”.

How is Scania? Not only is Scania developing safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for people and the planet, but it's also planting a forest of trees to help offset the transport industry's carbon footprint.

Driving customer profitability through sustainable transport solutions

Scania is the first heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer to set science-based targets aligned to the Paris agreement, an international treaty on climate change adopted at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21).

“Already our science-based targets aim to ensure our vehicles produced in 2025 will emit 20% less carbon emissions than those produced in 2015,” says Bergvall. “To further increase efficiencies, we have introduced optimised vehicle specifications that include better power trains and further fuel efficiencies.”

Scania’s sustainable transport solutions include low-emission Euro 5 vehicles, the soon-to-be-launched Scania Super with Euro 6 engines, natural gas vehicles and zero-emission Scania Battery Electric Vehicles.