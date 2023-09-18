news

Portugal’s VW plant to resume production in October

18 September 2023
Volkswagen's Autoeuropa plant in Portugal will resume limited production in early October, sooner than expected, after it was halted on September 12 due to a shortage of auto parts, according to a letter to workers seen by Reuters.

Autoeuropa, which mainly produces the T-Roc compact crossover sports utility model, had previously announced a nine-week stoppage between September 11 and November 12  after its Slovenian supplier was affected by floods.

The company told workers the plant "will resume production at the beginning of October", adding that existing sub-suppliers in the Volkswagen Group's portfolio, including a Chinese and a Spanish company, would make up for some regular supplies.

Initially the number of shifts will be below the normal schedule and workers on layoff will be informed of the exact date to return to work, it said.

The Autoeuropa plant, outside Lisbon, is one of the country's top exporters and, according to its website, had nearly 5,000 workers in 2022 when it produced 231,100 cars.

