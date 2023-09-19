news

Volvo to end diesel car production by early 2024

19 September 2023 - 12:43 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Volvo Cars said on Tuesday that it will end production of any remaining diesel models by early 2024 as it heads towards becoming an all-electric carmaker.
Volvo Cars said on Tuesday that it will end production of any remaining diesel models by early 2024 as it heads towards becoming an all-electric carmaker.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Cars said on Tuesday it will end production of any remaining diesel models by early 2024 as it heads towards becoming an all-electric carmaker.

“In a few months from now, the last diesel-powered Volvo car will have been built, making Volvo Cars one of the first legacy car makers to take this step,” the Swedish company said.

Majority owned by China's Geely, Volvo has committed to going fully electric by 2030.

While a majority of the cars Volvo sold in Europe were diesel as recently as 2019, in 2022 they made up just 8.9% of the Swedish carmaker's sales.

In August 33% of Volvo's sales were fully-electric or hybrid models. The company did not say how many of the remaining 67% combustion-engine models were diesel and how many ran on petrol.

Sales of diesel models have declined rapidly in Europe since Volkswagen's emission-cheating scandal and carmakers have been gradually reducing the number of diesel models available in their model line-ups.

Diesel vehicles comprised more than 50% of Europe's new car sales in 2015, but accounted for just over 14% of sales in July.

READ MORE

Ford expands Ranger line-up with new Plug-in Hybrid model

Ford announced Tuesday it will be offering a Ranger Plug-in Hybrid from 2025.
Motoring
1 hour ago

Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs

The Maxus T90EV will be the first electric double cab bakkie to be sold in South Africa.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Price of fuel set to rocket in October, AA warns

South Africans should brace for more fuel price pain in October based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), says the Automobile ...
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Everest Platinum Reviews
  2. Volvo to end diesel car production by early 2024 news
  3. Ford expands Ranger line-up with new Plug-in Hybrid model New Models
  4. Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs Motoring
  5. Fuel-saving tips that could save you up to R30k a year Features

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant