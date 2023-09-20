news

BMW calls for clarity on UK's zero-emission vehicles policy

20 September 2023 - 11:54 By Reuters
BMW's statement comes after reports that Britain is set to relax its 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

The auto industry needs clarity on zero-emission vehicles, said German carmaker BMW's UK unit after reports that Britain is set to relax its 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

“We cannot comment on speculation, but can say that we and the whole automotive industry need clarity in the zero-emission vehicle topic,” a spokesperson for BMW in the UK said on Wednesday.

