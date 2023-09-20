The auto industry needs clarity on zero-emission vehicles, said German carmaker BMW's UK unit after reports that Britain is set to relax its 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.
“We cannot comment on speculation, but can say that we and the whole automotive industry need clarity in the zero-emission vehicle topic,” a spokesperson for BMW in the UK said on Wednesday.
BMW calls for clarity on UK's zero-emission vehicles policy
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images
The auto industry needs clarity on zero-emission vehicles, said German carmaker BMW's UK unit after reports that Britain is set to relax its 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.
“We cannot comment on speculation, but can say that we and the whole automotive industry need clarity in the zero-emission vehicle topic,” a spokesperson for BMW in the UK said on Wednesday.
READ MORE:
UK considers delaying ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars
Volvo to end diesel car production by early 2024
Price of fuel set to rocket in October, AA warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos