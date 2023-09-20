news

Volvo upgrades its infotainment with video streaming services

20 September 2023 - 11:05 By Motoring Staff
Volvo is among the first carmakers to offer Prime Video in its cars.
Image: Supplied

Own a Volvo? Then you might be pleased to know you will soon be able to enjoy Prime Video and YouTube while inside it (only when fully stationary).

Available on compatible Volvo models in countries other than China, South Korea and Vietnam, Prime Video is available to download from Google Play while YouTube will come pre-installed as part of an over-the-air software update.

“Adding access to services such as Prime Video and YouTube in our cars bolsters the continuously growing list of software and applications to make lives for our drivers better,” said Volvo global head of new car programmes Erik Severinson.

“We are delivering on our promise of building cars that grow with our customers over time.”

