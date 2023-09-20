Own a Volvo? Then you might be pleased to know you will soon be able to enjoy Prime Video and YouTube while inside it (only when fully stationary).
Available on compatible Volvo models in countries other than China, South Korea and Vietnam, Prime Video is available to download from Google Play while YouTube will come pre-installed as part of an over-the-air software update.
“Adding access to services such as Prime Video and YouTube in our cars bolsters the continuously growing list of software and applications to make lives for our drivers better,” said Volvo global head of new car programmes Erik Severinson.
“We are delivering on our promise of building cars that grow with our customers over time.”
Volvo upgrades its infotainment with video streaming services
Image: Supplied
Own a Volvo? Then you might be pleased to know you will soon be able to enjoy Prime Video and YouTube while inside it (only when fully stationary).
Available on compatible Volvo models in countries other than China, South Korea and Vietnam, Prime Video is available to download from Google Play while YouTube will come pre-installed as part of an over-the-air software update.
“Adding access to services such as Prime Video and YouTube in our cars bolsters the continuously growing list of software and applications to make lives for our drivers better,” said Volvo global head of new car programmes Erik Severinson.
“We are delivering on our promise of building cars that grow with our customers over time.”
MORE:
More than 200 classic cars to be auctioned at Montecasino
Volvo to end diesel car production by early 2024
Price of fuel set to rocket in October, AA warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos