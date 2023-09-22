Longtime Nissan stalwart Mike Whitfield has been appointed MD of Stellantis South Africa as part of organisational changes at the multinational carmaker.
Whitfield joins from Nissan where he has spent his entire working life in various leadership positions, most recently as group adviser for strategy, policy and external affairs after a number of years as MD of Nissan Africa.
As past president of Naamsa and president of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, Whitfield has played a major role in the leadership of the South African and African automotive industries.
Whitfield takes over from Leslie Ramsoomar who set up the local operation after the international merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA created Stellantis as the world’s fourth-largest car group in 2021. The company's brands include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler, Peugeot, Citroën and Opel.
Pravin Harinarayan is appointed the new sales director and Hassan Salie the new after sales director of Stellantis SA.
“We express our sincere thanks to Leslie Ramsoomar for his nearly four years tenure as MD of Stellantis SA where he set up the operation after the merger and the most recent conclusion of the manufacturing project. We wish him well in all his future endeavours,” said Stellantis SA.
Stellantis SA recently announced a R3bn investment with the Industrial Development Corporation and the department of trade, industry and competition to build completely knocked down units of the Peugeot Landtrek at a facility in the Coega Special Economic Zone in the Eastern Cape.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Mike Whitfield appointed MD of Stellantis SA
The Nissan stalwart replaces Leslie Ramsoomar who has been at the helm for nearly four years
Image: Supplied
