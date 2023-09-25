The Countryman E's NYC debut further underscores Mini's commitment to becoming an all-electric brand by 2030 while prioritising environmental sustainability throughout the entire lifecycle of its vehicles. This extends to the use of recycled polyester in the vehicle's interior surfaces and the production of alloy wheels from up to 70% secondary aluminium.
The "Driving Forward: The Transforming of Future Mobility" panel served as a platform for leaders from the startup ecosystem, automotive industry and urban planning to engage in discussions surrounding the challenges and potential solutions for shaping the future of urban mobility.
Urban-X, established by Mini in 2016, has been at the forefront of nurturing innovative startups in the urban technology space. To date, more 70 startups from different countries have participated in its programmes. This month the 13th cohort commenced their journey, welcoming six urban tech startups dedicated to developing climate-friendly solutions.
New Mini Countryman E stars at Climate Week NYC
Image: Supplied
Days after its global debut at the IAA Mobility 2023, the new all-electric Mini Countryman E made its grand entrance in New York City. The electrifying moment took place during the "Driving Forward: The Transforming of Future Mobility" panel, a part of Climate Week NYC organised by Urban-X, the startup accelerator established by Mini.
The US premiere of the Countryman E marks a significant step forward in the carmaker's journey towards electrification. This latest model promises both emission-free urban commuting and the characteristic "go-kart" driving pleasure synonymous with brand.
Notable features include enhanced interior space and an extended range of up to 462km (based on internal testing but may vary under different driving conditions), which Mini hopes will encourage excursions beyond city limits. The Countryman E also brings together unique design, cutting-edge drive tech and an immersive digital experience.
Image: Supplied
