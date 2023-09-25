A Russian company will buy Hyundai's Russian plant in St Petersburg, Tass and Ria news agencies cited Russian trade minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.
Manturov did not name the buyer, but said the South Korean carmaker will have a two-year option to buy back the facility.
Russian company to buy Hyundai’s Russian plant
Image: po6bi4 / 123rf
