Throughout its storied existence, the 2 CV underwent several transformations, leading to special editions like the Spot, Charleston and Cocorico. Notable variants included the 2 CV van (2 CV AU) introduced in 1951, and the 2 CV AZ in 1954, equipped with a 9kW engine and the carmaker's renowned centrifugal clutch.
The 2 CV also showcased its resilience in various Raids, conquering extensive road trips like the 16,500 km Paris-Kabul-Paris Raid in 1970, the 13,500 km Paris-Persépolis Raid in 1971 and the 8,000 km Africa Raid from Abidjan to Tunis in 1973, organised by Citroën.
All in all the Citroën 2 CV enjoyed an exceptional career with a total of 5,114,969 units produced, including 1,246,335 2 CV vans. The last example left the Mangualde factory in Portugal 42 years after its launch on July 27 1990.
The Citroën 2 CV celebrates its 75th birthday
Image: Supplied
In a nod to automotive history, Citroën commemorates the 75th anniversary of its most iconic model, the 2 CV. Designed at Citroën's Paris design office and perfected at the La Ferté-Vidame test centre, the 2 CV made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 7 1948, captivating the motoring world.
The 2 CV was originally conceived in the mid-1930s to provide an economical and versatile car for people with modest means. Then known as the TPV (Toute Petite Voiture, which translates to "very small car"), the first roadworthy prototype emerged in 1937, showcasing a lightweight design with a singular headlight, capable of carrying four individuals and 50kg of luggage, and cruising at a maximum speed of 50 km/h. However, the outbreak of World War 2 delayed its official introduction.
Image: Supplied
Finally hitting production in July 1949, the 2 CV boasted a 6.7kW, 375cc, air-cooled, flat-twin engine, and marked a revolution in the automotive industry, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency and versatility. Its distinctive body shape and practicality won hearts across demographics, propelling it to immense popularity. The removable benches, agility, and affordability made it a ubiquitous sight on the roads, with orders flooding in and delivery times extending up to six years by 1950.
The little Citroën's avant-garde spirit and innovative technologies for its time solidified its enduring presence in the automotive landscape. Over the years, it became a social phenomenon and a beloved choice for collectors worldwide, earning endearing nicknames such as "Deuche" "Deudeuche" and "Ugly Duckling".
Image: Supplied
Throughout its storied existence, the 2 CV underwent several transformations, leading to special editions like the Spot, Charleston and Cocorico. Notable variants included the 2 CV van (2 CV AU) introduced in 1951, and the 2 CV AZ in 1954, equipped with a 9kW engine and the carmaker's renowned centrifugal clutch.
The 2 CV also showcased its resilience in various Raids, conquering extensive road trips like the 16,500 km Paris-Kabul-Paris Raid in 1970, the 13,500 km Paris-Persépolis Raid in 1971 and the 8,000 km Africa Raid from Abidjan to Tunis in 1973, organised by Citroën.
All in all the Citroën 2 CV enjoyed an exceptional career with a total of 5,114,969 units produced, including 1,246,335 2 CV vans. The last example left the Mangualde factory in Portugal 42 years after its launch on July 27 1990.
New Mini Countryman E stars at Climate Week NYC
10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel
Used car market delivers impressive sales figures in August
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos