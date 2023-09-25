news

The Citroën 2 CV celebrates its 75th birthday

25 September 2023 - 11:59 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The 2 CV has its roots in the “TPV” (“Toute Petite Voiture” or “very small car”) project in 1936 which aimed to make cars versatile, economical and accessible.
The 2 CV has its roots in the “TPV” (“Toute Petite Voiture” or “very small car”) project in 1936 which aimed to make cars versatile, economical and accessible.
Image: Supplied

In a nod to automotive history, Citroën commemorates the 75th anniversary of its most iconic model, the 2 CV. Designed at Citroën's Paris design office and perfected at the La Ferté-Vidame test centre, the 2 CV made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 7 1948, captivating the motoring world.

The 2 CV was originally conceived in the mid-1930s to provide an economical and versatile car for people with modest means. Then known as the TPV (Toute Petite Voiture, which translates to "very small car"), the first roadworthy prototype emerged in 1937, showcasing a lightweight design with a singular headlight, capable of carrying four individuals and 50kg of luggage, and cruising at a maximum speed of 50 km/h. However, the outbreak of World War 2 delayed its official introduction.

The versatile 2 CV quickly found favour with small business owners.
The versatile 2 CV quickly found favour with small business owners.
Image: Supplied

Finally hitting production in July 1949, the 2 CV boasted a 6.7kW, 375cc, air-cooled, flat-twin engine, and marked a revolution in the automotive industry, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency and versatility. Its distinctive body shape and practicality won hearts across demographics, propelling it to immense popularity. The removable benches, agility, and affordability made it a ubiquitous sight on the roads, with orders flooding in and delivery times extending up to six years by 1950.

The little Citroën's avant-garde spirit and innovative technologies for its time solidified its enduring presence in the automotive landscape. Over the years, it became a social phenomenon and a beloved choice for collectors worldwide, earning endearing nicknames such as "Deuche" "Deudeuche" and "Ugly Duckling".

A total of 5,114,969 2 CV models rolled off the production line.
A total of 5,114,969 2 CV models rolled off the production line.
Image: Supplied

Throughout its storied existence, the 2 CV underwent several transformations, leading to special editions like the Spot, Charleston and Cocorico. Notable variants included the 2 CV van (2 CV AU) introduced in 1951, and the 2 CV AZ in 1954, equipped with a 9kW engine and the carmaker's renowned centrifugal clutch.

The 2 CV also showcased its resilience in various Raids, conquering extensive road trips like the 16,500 km Paris-Kabul-Paris Raid in 1970, the 13,500 km Paris-Persépolis Raid in 1971  and the 8,000 km Africa Raid from Abidjan to Tunis in 1973, organised by Citroën.

All in all the Citroën 2 CV enjoyed an exceptional career with a total of 5,114,969 units produced, including 1,246,335 2 CV vans. The last example left the Mangualde factory in Portugal 42 years after its launch on July 27 1990.

New Mini Countryman E stars at Climate Week NYC

Days after its global debut at the IAA Mobility 2023, the new all-electric Mini Countryman made its grand entrance in New York City.
Motoring
2 hours ago

10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel

With the price of fuel on the rise, we look at a clutch of vehicles capable of travelling long distances between fill-ups.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Used car market delivers impressive sales figures in August

The number of used cars sold in August grew by a sizeable 12% month-on-month to 34,725 from 30,978 in July.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. The Citroën 2 CV celebrates its 75th birthday news
  2. New Mini Countryman E stars at Climate Week NYC news
  3. Hamilton says the next six months are crucial for Mercedes Motorsport
  4. EU countries agree to revised Euro 7 car emissions proposal news
  5. Byron pips Wallace to victory at EchoPark Automotive 400 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...