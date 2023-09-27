news

Future Renaults may share fewer parts with Nissan and Mitsubishi

27 September 2023 - 08:29 By Motor News Reporter
The latest move comes after Renault and Nissan restructured their longstanding alliance in July.
Image: Reuters

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday it would end its common purchasing agreements with partners Nissan and Mitsubishi with a view to having a more agile structure that could make decisions more quickly.

The move is aimed at better adapting to automotive markets that are becoming more regional due to differences in regulations, such as over electrification and connectivity, Renault said.

The alliance's purchasing organisation will evolve into distinct entities focused on a project-by-project approach, it added.

It may be a sign the carmakers are growing further apart after restructuring their longstanding alliance in July. Talks dragged on months longer than expected due in part to Nissan, which was concerned about protecting its intellectual property in future collaborations.

The agreement freed both companies to focus on the more pressing problem of navigating the fast-changing industry landscape.

Restructuring their two-decade-old partnership to put Renault and Nissan on equal footing, with the French company reducing its stake in the Japanese firm from around 43% to 15%. Their unequal relationship had been a source of friction among Nissan executives. While Renault bailed out Nissan two decades ago, it is a far smaller carmaker by sales.

Their alliance, which was also includes junior partner, Mitsubishi Motors, was strained by the ouster of its architect, former chair Carlos Ghosn, amid a financial scandal.

As part of the deal, Nissan and Renault have pledged to pool more resources into key projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

A number of vehicles in the alliance are built on common platforms and share parts, including the Renault Kiger/Nissan Magnite and Mitsubishi Outlander/Nissan X-Trail/Renault Koleos.

With Reuters

