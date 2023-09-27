In addition to the refreshed dashboard, the door panels were treated to a redesign, including enhanced materials with richer textures. The cabin of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max can be described as premium, with soft touchpoints, amply padded seats clad in upholstery that appears convincingly as leather, as well as every amenity expected of a high-grade SUV.
REVIEW | Updated Tiggo 8 Pro Max is a fine pick but it's thirsty
Some vehicles have that instant dazzle factor. The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is one of them.
A decade ago, the prospect of a Chinese vehicle that beguiles from the get-go would have been laughable. But in recent years, products from the region have raised the bar considerably. With their contemporary offerings, brands like BAIC, Chery and Haval have normalised the idea of competent motoring options from China.
The Tiggo 8 Pro came to market in February 2022, taking position as the flagship of the range above the smaller Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 4 models. Later that year, an even grander version of the Tiggo 8 was released, sporting more power and additional specification, under the Pro Max moniker.
It had the distinct feature of a quad-tailpipe arrangement. A novel inclusion, but the Pro Max was not to be inferred as a genuine performance sport-utility vehicle in the same light as a Volkswagen Tiguan R.
The Tiggo 8 Pro Max was also among a few products in the C-segment arena offering a third seating row. Earlier in 2023 Chery released an updated version of its Tiggo 8 Pro. We spent last week evaluating the model in top-tier Max guise.
Seeing the model parked in our basement, the styling upgrades were noticeable, though subtle, including a revised “warp speed” grille flanked by new LED Matrix headlamps. Hitting the unlock button initiates a special light-up sequence. The rear clusters also “come to life”. They have been redesigned, incorporating a bar that spans across the tailgate.
The side profile is unchanged and the vehicle still rolls on 18-inch wheels with a diamond-cut alloy design. The Tiggo 8 Pro looks substantial, upmarket and is a vehicle South African consumers would be proud to be seen in.
While the outward stylistic tweaks are conservative, owners of the previous model are likely to find the cabin in the 2023 version quite an upgrade. We were impressed by the plush feel and perceived quality of the vehicle launched in 2022. And the new iteration goes even further upmarket, with an execution that could rival cars costing R300,000 more.
The dashboard has been revised, now boasting a 24.7-inch, single-piece screen extending across, handling infotainment and instrument cluster duties. Gone is the lower climate control panel in favour of simpler capacitive-touch switchgear on the fascia.
In addition to the refreshed dashboard, the door panels were treated to a redesign, including enhanced materials with richer textures. The cabin of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max can be described as premium, with soft touchpoints, amply padded seats clad in upholstery that appears convincingly as leather, as well as every amenity expected of a high-grade SUV.
From a crisp Sony audio system to a large panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, plus semi-autonomous driver assistance systems, buyers are not going to be wanting for much. You also get an ambient lighting system with 64 different hues, a 360° camera (the display quality is excellent) and built-in dashboard camera.
Chery says the N95-certified filtration system for the cabin makes interior air quality similar to that in an operating surgery. But there are some niggles. That rear-view mirror still looks like a fishbowl lens. We found the gear selector unresponsive at times, which proved frustrating in parking settings where quick switches between drive and reverse are essential.
Our test unit also had a finicky tailgate; electrically-controlled, it kept thinking there was an obstruction present, reopening instead of shutting and fastening. This meant exiting the vehicle and guiding the tailgate manually.
That aside, driving the Tiggo 8 Pro Max was a pleasant experience. A few kilometres behind the wheel left the impression that more was done behind the scenes in the areas of refinement and powertrain smoothness.
It seemed less eager to scrabble off the line as the previous Max did, with a more progressive, confident take-off befitting the calmness one wants from a family-orientated SUV.
As before, it is powered by a 2.0l, turbocharged petrol unit producing 187kW and 390Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels, dispatched via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that swaps cogs slickly. Cabin insulation is faultless, ride quality is of a good standard.
Given the output of the motor, relative thirst ought to be expected. Our best consumption was 11.5l/100km, but on some occasions we saw 15l/100km.
For R669,900 the Tiggo 8 Pro Max offers a great deal as standard. Included in the price is a seven-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km warranty. The first owner benefits from a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty, but that carries its own terms and conditions.
The brand seems to be making a big effort to sweeten the ownership experience, offering its customers free rim and scratch repair, roadside assistance, a courtesy loaner when vehicles are in for lengthier servicing stops, plus a free “take me home” service. The first 100 Tiggo 8 Pro Max buyers received membership to an exclusive club with “lifestyle benefits” and the possibility of winning a trip to China this year.
