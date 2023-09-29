In September 1963 the motoring world bore witness to the birth of an icon as Carlo Abarth unveiled the Fiat-Abarth 595. This iconic model, forged from the success of the Fiat 500 D, saw significant enhancements in its engine's displacement (499cc to 595cc) through meticulous work on cylinders and pistons, employing innovative materials.
Distinguished by its 850TC-style perforated front grille, gleaming “Fiat Abarth 595" insignia on the rear and hood and the prestigious “World Champion” badge on the right side (a reference to the many records held by the creations of the Officine di Corso Marche), the Fiat-Abarth 595 exuded racing spirit. Underneath, an oversized aluminium oil pan peeked from the rear fascia, and the “Record Monza”-type dual-exit sports muffler added to its aggressive persona. With a power boost of 30%, delivering 20kW at 5,000rpm and a VO2 Max of 120km/h, the Fiat-Abarth 595 became a small yet formidable package.
A month after its unveiling, on October 31 1963, the Fiat-Abarth 595 made its public debut at Italy's Turin Motor Show. Abarth, known for his business acumen, attracted considerable attention by offering show visitors a coupon for a test drive of his fiery little creation. The response was overwhelming, prompting Carlo Abarth to announce the production of the first 1,000 Fiat-Abarth 595 cars earmarked for racing homologation.
Celebrating 60 years of the Abarth 595
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Evolution was inevitable, and in March 1964 Carlo Abarth introduced the Fiat-Abarth 695 at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. This novel upgrade approach became a cornerstone of Abarth's tradition. A series of bolt-on tuning kits later allowed Abarth's key enhancements to be applied to Fiat production cars, both aesthetically and mechanically.
The core values of performance and style, championed by these early pioneers, continue to be the bedrock of the Abarth range today. Alongside the New Abarth 500e, the line-up boasts the Abarth 595 and more potent Abarth 695. Both models deliver exhilarating performance, signature Abarth exhaust notes, and a playful yet assertive design.
Six decades later, the enduring popularity of these models proves Carlo Abarth's vision and values are still very much alive in the hearts of Scorpion brand enthusiasts.
