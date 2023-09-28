news

Semi-autonomous Mercedes-Benz models will soon take to US roads

29 September 2023 - 09:13
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Mercedes-Benz EQS and S-Class sedans are the first models to be fitted with the company's Drive Pilot, a level 3 driving autonomy rating.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz will launch EQS and S-Class models fitted with a production-ready version of Drive Pilot, a level 3 driving autonomy rating, in the US later this year.

A level 3 car operates itself in controlled conditions but with the driver always ready to take over, according to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). It differs from level 2 where a car has the ability to keep a safe following distance and stay in its lane, but a driver must keep their hands on the wheel and monitor the environment.

More advanced level 4 robo-taxis are operating in certain US cities under controlled conditions, though California and Nevada are the first two states to approve the Mercedes Drive Pilot for use on major freeways. 

The technology is suitable for use on sections where there is high traffic density, with Drive Pilot capable of taking over driving up to 64km/h.

The system controls speed and following distance, and guides the car within its lanes, also taking account of route profiles, events occurring on the route and traffic signs. The system can independently handle unexpected traffic situations such as braking and evasive manoeuvres within the lane

Sensor technology such as light detection and ranging, a camera in the rear window, and microphones for detecting emergency vehicles enable this high level of autonomy. A sensor in the wheel well to detect wet roads and more powerful than conventional GPS systems are integrated.

The Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot system allows for hands- and leg-free driving.
Image: SUPPLIED

A system that makes the steering redundant and braking actuators are also on-board as safety measures. These ensure manoeuvrability in the event of a systems failure to allow the driver to take over.

“This ground-breaking system reinforces our intention to lead in safety and technology while giving precious time back to our customers during heavy traffic situations,” said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA.

Legislation and infrastructure in South Africa doesn't allow for this level of driving autonomy yet, so local models have only level 2 technology.

The system, with a starting price of $2,500 (R48,000) in the US for the first year, is a step ahead of the level 2 Autopilot system used by rival Tesla, which  has garnered headlines after reports of owners crashing.

The six autonomous driving levels:

  • Level 0 — Fully manual cars, without even cruise control.
  • Level 1 — Mild driver assistance with a single automated system such as cruise control.
  • Level 2 —  Partial automation in the form of lane-keeping and active cruise control, where the vehicle can perform steering, acceleration and braking. The human driver monitors all tasks and can take control at any time.
  • Level 3 — The automated function takes over certain driving tasks while the driver can safely turn their attention from driving. However, the driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle at all times when prompted to by the system.
  • Level 4 — The vehicle performs all driving tasks under specific circumstances, restricted to specific areas (geofenced) and speeds. A driver who can take over is required.
  • Level 5 — The vehicle can drive itself in all conditions and everywhere. Passengers can focus fully on other things, such as watching movies or even sleeping.

 

