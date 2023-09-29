Aston Martin on Friday said chair Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium had further increased its stake in the British luxury carmaker by 3.27% to 26.23%.
Yew Tree, which bought an additional 26-million ordinary shares of the company, was already its largest stakeholder, followed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Chinese automotive firm Geely.
Fictional character James Bond's car brand of choice has had a tough time since floating in 2018. Stroll took over as chair of the company in 2020.
The company has been more upbeat about its outlook more recently and plans to bolster cash and margins by rolling out next generation sports cars and limited editions in the second half of 2023.
Yew Tree Consortium ups its stake in Aston Martin
