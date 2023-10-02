news

China moves to strengthen innovation in smart driving

02 October 2023 - 09:11 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The world's largest auto market has made intelligent connected vehicles a long-term strategic focus in a drive to become the leading global player in the still nascent industry.
The world's largest auto market has made intelligent connected vehicles a long-term strategic focus in a drive to become the leading global player in the still nascent industry.
Image: bermek / 123rf

China will back firms in the smart vehicle supply chain to form groups dedicated to spreading innovation, state media said on Monday, as it races to hammer out standards for assisted and autonomous driving functions by 2025.

The world's largest auto market, which set the target for such standards in July, has made intelligent connected vehicles a long-term strategic focus in a drive to become the leading global player in the still nascent industry.

China will support firms in forming “innovation consortia” that enable them to learn from each other's strengths to achieve technological breakthroughs, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Citing Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, it said China aims to speed its formulation and revision of key standards.

While level 1 is the least intelligent or automated of China's five categories of autonomous driving, official data shows in the first half of 2023 more than 42% of the country's new passenger vehicles had already attained level 2.

Vehicles in this category can handle driving functions, but the driver must always be prepared to take over when road conditions change.

As China pushes ahead with level 3 automation, in which a vehicle can drive by itself under certain conditions, Baidu's Apollo Go is taking the lead.

The firm won a licence in June to run its driverless ride-hailing service commercially in parts of the city of Shenzhen.

That makes the tech hub China's fourth city to offer such a service, after the central city of Wuhan in southwestern Chongqing and in the capital Beijing.

China aims to master the core technologies of advanced autonomous driving and eventually put driverless vehicles on its roads in the effort to become the leading industry player worldwide.

However, Baidu and other Chinese developers face geopolitical headwinds as the US puts export curbs on technology, in addition to stiff competition from Western counterparts, such as Tesla, in improving technology.

MORE

Paris collector offers 'Fast and Furious' drives in famous movie cars

Dreaming of taking a tour in a 'Fast and Furious'-style muscle car or a replica of a 'Back to the Future' DeLorean? A French car collector offers ...
Motoring
3 days ago

What you can expect to pay at the pumps after next week's fuel price hike

Diesel prices will increase for the fourth consecutive month when fuel prices for October are adjusted next Wednesday.
Motoring
3 days ago

Yew Tree Consortium ups its stake in Aston Martin

Aston Martin on Friday said chair Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium had further increased its stake in the British luxury carmaker by 3.27% to ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Andretti wins FIA approval of bid to enter F1 as 11th team Motorsport
  2. These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in September news
  3. Porsche celebrates the Carrera Panamericana with special 718 Cayman GT4 RS New Models
  4. Chery takes aim at Europe with SUVs from three car brands news
  5. Entry applications open for 2024 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL