news

Omoda partners with Planet Fitness to make you a healthier driver

03 October 2023 - 15:36 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Omoda has joined forces with Planet Fitness to offer vehicle owners and dealership networks the opportunity to embrace a healthier lifestyle.
Omoda has joined forces with Planet Fitness to offer vehicle owners and dealership networks the opportunity to embrace a healthier lifestyle.
Image: Supplied

Chery's luxury division Omoda is offering South African customers the chance to pump up their personal performance at Planet Fitness clubs across the country.

The Chinese carmaker announced on Tuesday it has joined forces with the popular health club franchise in an attempt to turn on its vehicle owners to a healthier lifestyle. 

"This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering innovation, value and rewards to our customers," said executive deputy general manager at Omoda SA Tony Liu.

The partnership, valid from now until the middle of December, allows Omoda owners to access any Planet Fitness franchise for a complimentary two-week guest pass. Should they wish to sign up for a membership, owners will not need to pay the usual activation fees and will receive a 21-day fitness app. This includes a complimentary kick-start programme and other content to help get their fitness journey off to a flying start. 

Furthermore, this deal extends its benefits to existing Planet Fitness customers interested in purchasing a new Omoda vehicle by offering R3,000 in deal assistance.

Eligibility for these benefits is straightforward. Omoda customers need to present their vehicle logbook when visiting a Planet Fitness club, while Planet Fitness members must provide their membership number when visiting an Omoda dealership.

READ MORE:

Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow

South African motorists have a few hours to fill up before being hit with another round of heavy petrol and diesel price hikes.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Car sales: These were SA’s top 30 performers in September

In September new-vehicle sales declined for the second consecutive month year on year, with the 46,021 units registering a drop of 4.1% compared with ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Toyota, Sasol and Air Products give SA a glimpse of a hydrogen future

In a new partnership, Sasol, Toyota SA and Air Products SA announced a proof-of-concept initiative to promote the use of hydrogen as a fuel of the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Omoda partners with Planet Fitness to make you a healthier driver news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed Reviews
  3. Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow news
  4. Car sales: These were SA’s top 30 performers in September news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze