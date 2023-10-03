Chery's luxury division Omoda is offering South African customers the chance to pump up their personal performance at Planet Fitness clubs across the country.
The Chinese carmaker announced on Tuesday it has joined forces with the popular health club franchise in an attempt to turn on its vehicle owners to a healthier lifestyle.
"This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering innovation, value and rewards to our customers," said executive deputy general manager at Omoda SA Tony Liu.
The partnership, valid from now until the middle of December, allows Omoda owners to access any Planet Fitness franchise for a complimentary two-week guest pass. Should they wish to sign up for a membership, owners will not need to pay the usual activation fees and will receive a 21-day fitness app. This includes a complimentary kick-start programme and other content to help get their fitness journey off to a flying start.
Furthermore, this deal extends its benefits to existing Planet Fitness customers interested in purchasing a new Omoda vehicle by offering R3,000 in deal assistance.
Eligibility for these benefits is straightforward. Omoda customers need to present their vehicle logbook when visiting a Planet Fitness club, while Planet Fitness members must provide their membership number when visiting an Omoda dealership.
Omoda partners with Planet Fitness to make you a healthier driver
Image: Supplied
Chery's luxury division Omoda is offering South African customers the chance to pump up their personal performance at Planet Fitness clubs across the country.
The Chinese carmaker announced on Tuesday it has joined forces with the popular health club franchise in an attempt to turn on its vehicle owners to a healthier lifestyle.
"This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering innovation, value and rewards to our customers," said executive deputy general manager at Omoda SA Tony Liu.
The partnership, valid from now until the middle of December, allows Omoda owners to access any Planet Fitness franchise for a complimentary two-week guest pass. Should they wish to sign up for a membership, owners will not need to pay the usual activation fees and will receive a 21-day fitness app. This includes a complimentary kick-start programme and other content to help get their fitness journey off to a flying start.
Furthermore, this deal extends its benefits to existing Planet Fitness customers interested in purchasing a new Omoda vehicle by offering R3,000 in deal assistance.
Eligibility for these benefits is straightforward. Omoda customers need to present their vehicle logbook when visiting a Planet Fitness club, while Planet Fitness members must provide their membership number when visiting an Omoda dealership.
READ MORE:
Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow
Car sales: These were SA’s top 30 performers in September
Toyota, Sasol and Air Products give SA a glimpse of a hydrogen future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos