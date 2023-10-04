Toyota continues to grow market share despite the odds

Though faced with soaring fuel costs and volatile commodity prices, Toyota has posted significant growth to take a 27.6% share of the South African new car market.
In September, 12,704 units were sold, an increase of 471. This also reflects a major improvement over last year’s performance when the Japanese carmaker managed to shift 12,059 units for a 25.1% share of the new car market.
Toyota dominates in passenger and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales, taking market shares of 24.1% (7,161) and 39.7% (5,228) respectively.
With reference to the latter, Hilux, with 3,249 sales, takes a sizeable 25.5% slice of the LCV pie. Double cabs accounts for more than 50% (1,645) of Hilux sales. HiAce, on 1,462 units sold, is another big hitter for the brand, while the Land Cruiser 79 notched up another consistent performance with 325 sales.
The locally produced Corolla Cross is the focal model for Toyota in the passenger market, with 2,259 units sold. Other notables in the passenger space include Starlet (1,247), the ever-popular Fortuner (893), as well as the newer small car offerings in the guise of the Vitz, Urban Cruiser and Rumion with 581, 561 and 426 apiece. The best-selling model in the Lexus stable is the recently launched NX with 33 units.
At the opposite end of the scale, sister brand Hino plays a leading role in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle market with the 300 Series garnering 123 sales, while 60 units of the larger 500 Series were shifted in September.
Parts supply for the month came in just more than 1.8-million pieces distributed locally and a further 272,290 exported to foreign markets.
“In a market as challenging as ours, reaching these sales milestones is only achievable through team effort and I feel honoured to be a part of this dynamic organisation,” said Toyota South Africa senior vice-president for sales and marketing Leon Theron.
“Everyone — big or small — plays their part and I am especially grateful to the dealer network that consistently delivers good results month after month. And our loyal customers — their continued support makes it all worthwhile.”
