German carmaker Porsche and investor UP.Partners have launched Sensigo, a California-based start-up using artificial intelligence (AI) to enable vehicle service technicians to diagnose, resolve and eventually predict repair issues.
Sensigo said its AI-powered service platform and tools can improve the repair process for customers and techs while boosting service centre profitability, reducing repair costs and minimising warranty risk.
The company is the second of six mobility start-ups Porsche is launching over the next three years with UP.Partners, a Santa Monica firm that invests in and builds mobility companies, through its affiliates UP.Ventures and UP.Labs.
The partners’ first start-up, Pull Systems, announced in March, manages electric vehicle (EV) battery performance.
In addition to Porsche, UP’s investment partners include Toyota’s Woven Capital, Alaska Air Group, ARK Invest and others. Portfolio companies include aerial vehicle start-ups Skydio and Beta Technologies.
In February, UP.Partners released its 2023 Moving World Report, which said carmakers may not be able to build as many EVs as they would like — and consumer demand for EVs may not materialise as quickly as expected — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues.
Among those roadblocks, a looming shortage of battery raw materials could put government mandates “in conflict with manufacturing reality” — one of the macro trends charted in the study.
Obstacles to the acceleration of EV production and demand in the US include ongoing turmoil in global supply chains, insufficient vehicle charging infrastructure and an overloaded electrical grid, the 120-page report said.
Porsche-backed Sensigo deploys AI tools to smooth vehicle repairs
Image: Supplied
German carmaker Porsche and investor UP.Partners have launched Sensigo, a California-based start-up using artificial intelligence (AI) to enable vehicle service technicians to diagnose, resolve and eventually predict repair issues.
Sensigo said its AI-powered service platform and tools can improve the repair process for customers and techs while boosting service centre profitability, reducing repair costs and minimising warranty risk.
The company is the second of six mobility start-ups Porsche is launching over the next three years with UP.Partners, a Santa Monica firm that invests in and builds mobility companies, through its affiliates UP.Ventures and UP.Labs.
The partners’ first start-up, Pull Systems, announced in March, manages electric vehicle (EV) battery performance.
In addition to Porsche, UP’s investment partners include Toyota’s Woven Capital, Alaska Air Group, ARK Invest and others. Portfolio companies include aerial vehicle start-ups Skydio and Beta Technologies.
In February, UP.Partners released its 2023 Moving World Report, which said carmakers may not be able to build as many EVs as they would like — and consumer demand for EVs may not materialise as quickly as expected — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues.
Among those roadblocks, a looming shortage of battery raw materials could put government mandates “in conflict with manufacturing reality” — one of the macro trends charted in the study.
Obstacles to the acceleration of EV production and demand in the US include ongoing turmoil in global supply chains, insufficient vehicle charging infrastructure and an overloaded electrical grid, the 120-page report said.
MORE:
Why Singapore is the most expensive place on Earth to own a car
Hyundai to adopt Tesla EV-charging standard from 2024
Rolls-Royce CEO Müller-Ötvös to retire next month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos