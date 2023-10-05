news

Porsche-backed Sensigo deploys AI tools to smooth vehicle repairs

05 October 2023 - 16:45 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sensigo said its AI-powered service platform and tools can improve the repair process for customers and techs while boosting service centre profitability, reducing repair costs and minimising warranty risk.
Sensigo said its AI-powered service platform and tools can improve the repair process for customers and techs while boosting service centre profitability, reducing repair costs and minimising warranty risk.
Image: Supplied

German carmaker Porsche and investor UP.Partners have launched Sensigo, a California-based start-up using artificial intelligence (AI) to enable vehicle service technicians to diagnose, resolve and eventually predict repair issues.

Sensigo said its AI-powered service platform and tools can improve the repair process for customers and techs while boosting service centre profitability, reducing repair costs and minimising warranty risk.

The company is the second of six mobility start-ups Porsche is launching over the next three years with UP.Partners, a Santa Monica firm that invests in and builds mobility companies, through its affiliates UP.Ventures and UP.Labs.

The partners’ first start-up, Pull Systems, announced in March, manages electric vehicle (EV) battery performance.

In addition to Porsche, UP’s investment partners include Toyota’s Woven Capital, Alaska Air Group, ARK Invest and others. Portfolio companies include aerial vehicle start-ups Skydio and Beta Technologies.

In February, UP.Partners released its 2023 Moving World Report, which said carmakers may not be able to build as many EVs as they would like — and consumer demand for EVs may not materialise as quickly as expected — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues.

Among those roadblocks, a looming shortage of battery raw materials could put government mandates “in conflict with manufacturing reality” — one of the macro trends charted in the study.

Obstacles to the acceleration of EV production and demand in the US include ongoing turmoil in global supply chains, insufficient vehicle charging infrastructure and an overloaded electrical grid, the 120-page report said.

MORE:

Why Singapore is the most expensive place on Earth to own a car

To own a car in Singapore, a buyer must bid for a certificate that costs $106,000 (R2m) as a post-pandemic recovery has driven up the cost of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hyundai to adopt Tesla EV-charging standard from 2024

Hyundai will adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle (EV) charging technology in the US and Canada, the company said on Thursday.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Rolls-Royce CEO Müller-Ötvös to retire next month

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös is to retire at the end of next month after 14 years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lawrence Stroll says F1 should stick to 10 teams Motorsport
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Mustang GT CS rocks a matric dance Reviews
  3. Porsche-backed Sensigo deploys AI tools to smooth vehicle repairs news
  4. Hyundai to adopt Tesla EV-charging standard from 2024 news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...