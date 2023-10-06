Elon Musk-led Tesla cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US by about 2.7% to 4.2%, the electric vehicle maker's website showed on Thursday, about a month after it slashed prices for its premium Model S and Model X cars.
Tesla has been cutting prices aggressively this year to counter the effect of a slowing EV market, while fending off competition from upstarts and legacy players.
The Model 3 sedan is cheaper by $1,250 (about R24,445) to $38,990 (about R762,496), while prices of the Model Y long-range variant were cut by $2,000 (about R39,087) to $48,490 (about R947,667), the car company's website showed.
Prices for the standard Model 3 have come down by about 17% since the beginning of the year while the Model Y long-range variant has seen a drop of more than 26%.
The price drops for the Model 3 also come as deliveries of its refreshed and higher-priced standard version are expected to start in the fourth quarter.
The carmaker missed market estimates for third-quarter deliveries earlier this week after planned upgrades at its factories to roll out the newer version of the Model 3 mass-market sedan forced production halts.
Tesla on Thursday also cut prices for its higher-priced variants of Model Y and Model 3.
The price for the base Model Y rear-wheel drive, which Tesla reintroduced earlier this week, remained the same at $43,990 (about R859,721).
Prices for the premium Model S and Model X did not change on Thursday.
Tesla cuts prices of Model 3, Model Y
Image: Tesla China
Elon Musk-led Tesla cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US by about 2.7% to 4.2%, the electric vehicle maker's website showed on Thursday, about a month after it slashed prices for its premium Model S and Model X cars.
Tesla has been cutting prices aggressively this year to counter the effect of a slowing EV market, while fending off competition from upstarts and legacy players.
The Model 3 sedan is cheaper by $1,250 (about R24,445) to $38,990 (about R762,496), while prices of the Model Y long-range variant were cut by $2,000 (about R39,087) to $48,490 (about R947,667), the car company's website showed.
Prices for the standard Model 3 have come down by about 17% since the beginning of the year while the Model Y long-range variant has seen a drop of more than 26%.
The price drops for the Model 3 also come as deliveries of its refreshed and higher-priced standard version are expected to start in the fourth quarter.
The carmaker missed market estimates for third-quarter deliveries earlier this week after planned upgrades at its factories to roll out the newer version of the Model 3 mass-market sedan forced production halts.
Tesla on Thursday also cut prices for its higher-priced variants of Model Y and Model 3.
The price for the base Model Y rear-wheel drive, which Tesla reintroduced earlier this week, remained the same at $43,990 (about R859,721).
Prices for the premium Model S and Model X did not change on Thursday.
MORE
Porsche-backed Sensigo deploys AI tools to smooth vehicle repairs
Hyundai to adopt Tesla EV-charging standard from 2024
Rolls-Royce CEO Müller-Ötvös to retire next month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos