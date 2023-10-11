The 2023 Concours South Africa, the seventh edition, will be hosted at Munyaka Beach in Waterfall City, Midrand, on November 4-5. The event, first held at Sun City in 2016, attracts participants from as far afield as America and Europe.
The sixth edition of the classic-car contest was held in 2022 at Broadacres Lifestyle Centre in Fourways. Before this, the event had a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2019 it was hosted at Steyn City, Fourways.
Limited to 60 cars, the finest classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era will converge on the grounds of the new lifestyle estate in Midrand which boasts one of largest man-made lagoons in the southern hemisphere.
A judging panel of local and international experts will scrutinise and cast their votes for cars based on the quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style, with the winners to be announced in a prize-giving ceremony in the afternoon.
Concours d’Elegance is a French term meaning a “competition of elegance”, where prestigious vehicles are displayed and judged on the beauty of their design. The tradition dates to 17th century France, where aristocrats paraded horse-drawn carriages in the parks of Paris on summer weekends and holidays.
2023 Concours SA set to wow Midrand in November
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Some of the proceeds from the event will benefit the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA), which represents quadriplegics and paraplegics, and Rhino Connect, an NPO involved in the conservation of white and black rhino populations on conservancies, farms, in protection zones and orphanages.
Registration costs R750 for participating cars. Entrance to the event is R50 per adult per day and children under 12 enter free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
To find out more or enter your classic car, visit www.concourssouthafrica.com.
