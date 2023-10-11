news

2023 Concours SA set to wow Midrand in November

11 October 2023 - 16:32
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Local and international judges will score cars on quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style.
Local and international judges will score cars on quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style.
Image: SUPPLIED

The 2023 Concours South Africa, the seventh edition, will be hosted at Munyaka Beach in Waterfall City, Midrand, on November 4-5. The event, first held at Sun City in 2016, attracts participants from as far afield as America and Europe.

The sixth edition of the classic-car contest was held in 2022 at Broadacres Lifestyle Centre in Fourways. Before this, the event had a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2019 it was hosted at Steyn City, Fourways.

Limited to 60 cars, the finest classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era will converge on the grounds of the new lifestyle estate in Midrand which boasts one of largest man-made lagoons in the southern hemisphere.

A judging panel of local and international experts will scrutinise and cast their votes for cars based on the quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style, with the winners to be announced in a prize-giving ceremony in the afternoon.

Concours d’Elegance is a French term meaning a “competition of elegance”, where prestigious vehicles are displayed and judged on the beauty of their design. The tradition dates to 17th century France, where aristocrats paraded horse-drawn carriages in the parks of Paris on summer weekends and holidays.

Lifestyle and classic cars will converge at Munyaka Beach in Midrand for the 2023 Concourse SA event.
Lifestyle and classic cars will converge at Munyaka Beach in Midrand for the 2023 Concourse SA event.
Image: SUPPLIED

Some of the proceeds from the event will benefit the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA), which represents quadriplegics and paraplegics, and Rhino Connect, an NPO involved in the conservation of white and black rhino populations on conservancies, farms, in protection zones and orphanages.

Registration costs R750 for participating cars. Entrance to the event is R50 per adult per day and children under 12 enter free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

To find out more or enter your classic car, visit www.concourssouthafrica.com.

MORE:

Montecasino classic-car auction sets new records

Four cars were sold for more than R2m at the weekend's classic-car auction in Johannesburg.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Jaguar E-Type achieves world record price on auction

A new world record price for production Jaguar E-Types was achieved by a 1961 Series I 3.8 Roadster which sold for £911,250 (R22m) in the UK last ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Collection of 56 all-white Porsche models heads to auction

You’ve heard of an all-white party, now get ready for the RM Sotheby’s “The White Collection” auction, a unique gathering of rare Porsche models all ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Porsche celebrates the Carrera Panamericana with special 718 Cayman GT4 RS

The Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport wasn't the only new model the German carmaker chose to debut at last week's Rennsport Renunion held at WeatherTech ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Why November 1 could be a watershed moment for new-energy vehicles in South ... news
  2. 2023 Concours SA set to wow Midrand in November news
  3. F-Type ZP Edition will be the last petrol-powered Jaguar sports car New Models
  4. WATCH | Looking back at 100 years of Ford in South Africa Features
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival