news

Beat the queues — the best places to renew your car licence

17 October 2023 - 09:37 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Car licences can be renewed online and Natis charges R99 for delivery.
Car licences can be renewed online and Natis charges R99 for delivery.
Image: Denis Droppa

October to December are traditionally some of the busiest months to renew car licences. 

Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date granted during Covid-19 have resulted in a higher number of licences that are expiring.

There is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew without additional costs, thereafter arrears and penalties are charged.   

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is encouraging car owners to update their email and telephone contact details on its National Traffic Information System website to receive reminders by email and SMS when their vehicle licence is due for renewal.

To avoid queues, owners can complete the form and make payment online at the same portal, and have the licences delivered within three to five days (Natis charges R99 for delivery). Vehicle owners can register their profiles online, and it takes less than 10 minutes to finalise the licence renewal, the RTMC says.

There are several places that offer car licence renewal services as an alternative to queuing at driving licence testing centres , including supermarkets such as Spar and Checkers. Pick n Pay’s licence renewal service has been temporarily suspended as it undergoes a revamp. Certain insurance companies and banks offer this service, so check with yours.

Online services that offer licence renewals include Pay City, Renew Online and License Renewal.

READ MORE

Buying a used car? Follow these 5 tips to avoid garaging a lemon

If you’re looking to upgrade your car, it’s possible an older used car that’s more affordable is the way to go. And you wouldn’t be alone in thinking ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Three affordable, used hybrids for first-time car owners

That large 'L' sign on the rear of mom or dad’s car could be a sign someone’s in the market for a vehicle. One of the perks of being in matric and ...
Motoring
4 days ago

What you should and shouldn't do in a vehicle hijacking

The latest crime statistics show about 60 vehicles are hijacked in South Africa every day. Presenting the statistics for the first quarter of 2023/24 ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Fuel prices set for substantial drop in November, says AA news
  2. Toyota extends partial production halt at two Japan plants to Wednesday news
  3. SVI launches luxury-seat conversion for B6-armoured Land Cruiser 300 New Models
  4. Beat the queues — the best places to renew your car licence news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Impeached public protector joins EFF
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...