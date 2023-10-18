news

Infineon signs semiconductor supply deal with Hyundai and Kia

18 October 2023 - 10:25 By Reuters
German chip manufacturer Infineon said on Wednesday it has signed a multi-year agreement with Hyundai and Kia to supply power semiconductors for the production of electric cars.
German chip manufacturer Infineon said on Wednesday it has signed a multi-year agreement with Hyundai and Kia to supply power semiconductors for the production of electric cars.
German chip manufacturer Infineon said on Wednesday it has signed a multiyear agreement with Hyundai and Kia to supply power semiconductors for the production of electric cars.

Infineon will build and reserve manufacturing capacity to supply silicon carbide and silicon power modules and chips to Hyundai and Kia until 2030, with the two carmakers to support the project with financial contributions, Infineon said.

“This partnership not only empowers Hyundai Motor and Kia to stabilise its semiconductor supply but also positions us to solidify our leadership in the global electric vehicle market,” said Heung Soo Kim, Hyundai's executive vice-president.

