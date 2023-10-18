The Nissan Hyper Tourer combines the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with advanced technologies, including autonomous driving. The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) functionality and high-capacity battery also allows electricity to be supplied to homes, shops and offices.
The futuristic exterior combines smooth body panels and sharp character lines with kumiko-patterned wheels.
There are only four seats in the roomy cabin, with the front two able to swivel 360° when in fully autonomous driving mode. The overhead console and lighting feature traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns that create a sense of luxury, while the flat LED panel in the floor displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, helping create a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused.
Not your average minibus: meet the futuristic Nissan Hyper Tourer van
The ultra-luxury van seats four and can drive itself
Image: Supplied
This is not an average minibus and don’t expect to see it competing for customers with Hi-Aces on Mzansi’s streets any time soon. Nissan has unveiled its radical Hyper Tourer concept, which combines the comfort of a luxurious living room with the convenience of a passenger van — all contained in a stylish and futuristic package.
The Hyper Tourer concept will have its global premiere at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo from October 25.
Nissan says its latest concept is geared to individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the company of friends and associates, whether on a road trip or business outing.
Image: Supplied
The Nissan Hyper Tourer combines the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with advanced technologies, including autonomous driving. The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) functionality and high-capacity battery also allows electricity to be supplied to homes, shops and offices.
The futuristic exterior combines smooth body panels and sharp character lines with kumiko-patterned wheels.
There are only four seats in the roomy cabin, with the front two able to swivel 360° when in fully autonomous driving mode. The overhead console and lighting feature traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns that create a sense of luxury, while the flat LED panel in the floor displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, helping create a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused.
Image: Supplied
The spacious interior is made possible by packaging the high-energy density solid state batteries in the floor, which also creates a low centre of gravity. An e-4ORCE all-wheel control system produces smooth and flat acceleration and deceleration.
Rear-seat passengers can use a wearable display to view and operate the navigation and audio on the front seat centre display. An AI system can monitor your biometric signs, including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration, and automatically select complementary music and adjust the lighting to fit your mood.
MORE:
These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in September
What is South Africa's most patriotic car?
Going out with a bang, not a whimper, in the Toyota GR Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos