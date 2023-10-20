news

Volvo’s latest Driving Journal app now available for EVs in South Africa

20 October 2023 - 10:10 By Motoring Staff
Aside from its commercial benefits, the Driving Journal app's automatic logging of kilometres and fuel use/energy consumption can help customers plan future trips and aid in maximising driving efficiency.
Volvo announced on Friday it is extending its latest Driving Journal application to all battery electric vehicle (BEV) models in South Africa.

Developed by the Swedish carmaker, this Android app runs in the background and automatically creates a drive log every time you set off. For each journey, the application logs the start point, distance, trip duration, destination and fuel consumption — or, in the case of Volvo’s latest BEVs, battery energy consumption.

At the end of every trip, all information is uploaded to the cloud — in encrypted form and over a secure connection — where it is stored for up to 400 days. Trips can be merged or deleted and categorised as either private or business. It is also possible to export the journal directly to a computer or similar smart device, which is especially useful for drivers who need to create business expense reports.

The Driving Journal app is now available via Google Play for all Volvo models featuring built-in Google services (compatible with software version 2.5 and upward).

