Toyota to resume operations at halted plants from Tuesday

23 October 2023 - 10:31 By Reuters
Toyota will gradually restart operations from Tuesday morning at the remaining lines of group plants that had been halted due to an accident at a supplier's facility last week.
Toyota will gradually restart operations from Tuesday morning at the remaining lines of group plants that had been halted due to an accident at a supplier's facility last week, a spokesperson said.

The world's biggest carmaker by sales plans to have completely resumed production at all plants that have faced disruptions from the accident at spring maker Chuo Spring from the morning of October 26, the spokesperson said.

