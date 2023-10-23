Toyota will gradually restart operations from Tuesday morning at the remaining lines of group plants that had been halted due to an accident at a supplier's facility last week, a spokesperson said.
The world's biggest carmaker by sales plans to have completely resumed production at all plants that have faced disruptions from the accident at spring maker Chuo Spring from the morning of October 26, the spokesperson said.
Toyota to resume operations at halted plants from Tuesday
Image: Supplied
Toyota will gradually restart operations from Tuesday morning at the remaining lines of group plants that had been halted due to an accident at a supplier's facility last week, a spokesperson said.
The world's biggest carmaker by sales plans to have completely resumed production at all plants that have faced disruptions from the accident at spring maker Chuo Spring from the morning of October 26, the spokesperson said.
Toyota extends partial production halt at some plants to Monday
Toyota extends partial production halt at two Japan plants to Wednesday
Toyota halts some production at Japan plants after supplier accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos