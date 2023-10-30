news

Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover goes on auction

30 October 2023 - 12:04
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Epsom Green Range Rover has a confirmed past as a wagon for royals.
The Epsom Green Range Rover has a confirmed past as a wagon for royals.
Image: Supplied

This third-generation Range Rover is a special vehicle that is going on auction on November 11 in Birmingham, UK.

Lot 176 to be auctioned by the Warwickshire-based company Iconic Auctioneers belonged to Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

The luxury SUV was first registered in 2004 having been supplied by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.

It is finished in Epsom Green with Sand hide and was specified with Royal family modifications. These include a front grille with covert lights and switch pack, front and rear seat covers, the mandatory dog guard, load space mat, side steps and mud flaps.
In addition, it has dual rear window switches and rear grab handles to assist with entry and egress, as per Her Majesty’s criterion for Royal 4x4s.

No further technical details are offered, but being a 2004 pre-facelift model, it is likely powered by the naturally aspirated BMW 4.4l V8 with 210kW and 440Nm on tap. 

It has covered 109,675 miles (176,504km) from new, with a comprehensive service history starting in April 2005 and the most recent in July 2023.

Specific details include Sand hide, rear grab handles and a dog guard as per royal requirements.
Specific details include Sand hide, rear grab handles and a dog guard as per royal requirements.
Image: Supplied

Royal ownership has been confirmed through video footage of Queen Elizabeth driving this particular Range Rover, with the number plate clearly visible. Copies of the video are available on request.

Expected prices are between £50,000 and £60,000 (about R1.1m and R1.3m). More information can found on iconicauctioneers

This rare ex-factory Ferrari 250 GTO is going under the hammer

The model is among the most desirable cars in the world, and chassis 3765 has quite a story
Motoring
6 days ago

Collection of 56 all-white Porsche models heads to auction

You’ve heard of an all-white party, now get ready for the RM Sotheby’s “The White Collection” auction, a unique gathering of rare Porsche models all ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Montecasino classic-car auction sets new records

Four cars were sold for more than R2m at the weekend's classic-car auction in Johannesburg.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. This is what you will pay for a litre of fuel from November 1 news
  2. SVI launches new B4 armour package for Toyota Land Cruiser 300 New Models
  3. Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover goes on auction news
  4. Weelee is opening a supersized used car showroom in Centurion news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'I diagnosed her with coloncystitis, not appendicitis': Videos where Matthew ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest